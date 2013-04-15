What's new

Rape Law Needs to be Understood and Amended Properly
The horrific motorway rape case has jolted the nation to its very core with many protesting and asking questions of government policy on citizen security and on the competence of the police in protecting the citizens of this country. There has been talks of public hangings and death penalty for rapists. As the social media burns itself in anger, one is left to wonder if anybody truly has read the law that concerns a rape crime. The government, making sure that it looks to be doing something, immediately announced support for death penalty for rapists where one minister went as far as to declare that he will introduce bill to bring death penalty for rapists and public hanging whereas the other declared that the ruling party will bring forth death penalty bill and chemical castration if death penalty fails to be passed. At this point one cannot help but feel disappointed at the response by the government and their lack of legal knowledge. From layman, this is to be expected however from a government which is based on laws and passes laws, it is very disappointing.



Let us first understand what Rape law is in Pakistan and how it legally evolved.



Pakistan has been a site of great infamy when it comes to litigation on rape and sexual assault.

Much of it stems from General Zia-ul-Haq’s infamous Hudood Ordinance 1979 which saw “Zina-bil-jabar” become part of the “offence of Zina” section 6 and 7. This, in accordance to section 19 of the Hudood Ordinance, repealed several sections including section 375 and 376 which related to rape from Pakistan Penal Code 1860 and made Zina either a Hadd offence as mentioned in section 6 and 7 of the ordinance or a tazir offence as mentioned in section 10 of the ordinance. With this the courts were revamped to follow this law which came with its own conditions such as the punishment of hadd requiring four witnesses (no female allowed) and two witness male in case of tazir. This provided much leeway for the accused to escape punishment as in both cases the victim could not be a witness. Moreover if the victim could not prove that rape had happened then she had committed Zina as defined in section 5 of the ordinance, since her very coming forward is seen as prima facie for a confession of Zina and it is up to her to prove whether that zina (fornication) was based on jabar (force) or not.

This, of course, made Pakistan infamous when it came to rape cases and many women, fearing social stigma and lack of legal evidence turning the case on themselves, simply avoided any reporting. However, Pakistan of 2019 and Pakistan of 1979 is very different. In 2006, it was a dictator’s government that corrected this wrong by passing the women protection act of 2006 which amended the ordinance removing the section 6 and 7 and 10 thus removing zina bil jabar and although this was met with great opposition in an already patriarchal society, the law still passed. The amendment saw to it that the victim would be punished in accordance to section 375 and 376 of Pakistan penal code and it removed the restrictions of hadd when it came to evidences. With that the Act also provided for the death penalty to be awarded in the offence which before Zia was not awarded.

The progression of litigation on rape is very slow but the country is making progress. The amendment saw to it that a women that files a rape charge shall never have to bring forth 4 witnesses. And with later amendments under the “the criminal law amendment act 2016″, any women bringing forth such a charge shall not be convicted under adultery – and no longer can the accused bring forth the victim’s sexual history as a defense.

Pakistan is often blamed for forcing its rape victims to bring forth 4 witnesses which is rightly so since in the period of 1979-2006 that’s exactly what we did, however to blame Pakistan now of that barbarity would be unfair since the legal setup has changed entirely.



Importance of DNA and Evidence

Courts have been forced to stretch the law in Rape cases but alot of time, people get acquitted based on the legal loophole that are not amended and the most important one is the lack of value DNA evidence is given. The court has went the extra mile to convict rapists as was seen in Salman Akram Raja v Government of Punjab, the Supreme Court of Pakistan made an attempt to remedy the lack of a specialized legal framework for utilization of DNA evidence. The Court directed that DNA tests be conducted in all sexual offences, and that DNA samples be preserved as well. This case was public interest litigation initiated by the Court suo moto in response to an attempted suicide by a minor victim of rape on her failure to get her complaint registered against influential offenders. Concerning DNA, the Court observed that it provided;


"A means of identifying perpetrators with a high degree of confidence… and by using DNA technology the courts would be in a better position to reach at a conclusion whereby the real culprit would be convicted, potential suspects would be excluded and wrongfully involved accused would be exonerated."

Another example of the court forced to stretching the law to empower DNA evidence can be witnessed In Zulfiqar Ali v The State, an unmarried girl was sexually assaulted twice by her own father before marriage, but she was reluctant to report it due to family pressure and the adverse effects it would have on her marriage prospects. However, after being assaulted for the third time, she decided to report it to police by registering a First Information Report (‘FIR’). The version of the victim’s story was fully supported by her mother, who was aware of the abuse. Their statements were found to be convincing and were corroborated by the reports of the chemical examiner and a DNA test. The only adverse factor in the narrative presented by the prosecution was of the delay in the registration of the FIR, which was plausibly explained. In these circumstances, the Court convicted the accused of rape.

In Imran alias Manoo v The State, a woman was kidnapped and raped. An FIR was lodged after an unexplained delay of eight days. The medical examiner found the hymen of the victim to have been torn earlier than the alleged incident. The statement of the victim did not inspire confidence, and was insufficient in establishing the accused’s guilt. In these circumstances, the Lahore High Court maintained the conviction after reducing the imprisonment awarded by the trial court on the basis of the evidence of a doctor who examined the victim and a positive DNA report.
In these cases, DNA evidence was utilized as corroboratory evidence but was given greater importance to convict the accused and this was stretching the law because the law clearly states that secondary evidence cannot be utilized in a manner which can detail the conviction. It cannot be the central focal point in a case.

However the courts cannot leave the ambit of prescribed law thus the court was also forced to state that DNA evidence is not infallible and should not be taken as a conclusive proof. It should always be acted upon after corroboration from other pieces of evidence. The court held that caution is appropriate and timely as sometimes people indulge in exaggerating DNA’s accuracy. DNA evidence is ‘largely rooted in probabilities, even a confirmed “match” does not supply concrete proof of guilt’.

In Shakeel Nawaz v The State, the Court refused to rely on a DNA report and acquitted the accused because the test was not conducted by a laboratory notified by the government. In government labs you have huge waiting time, absolute breakdown of system and non-cooperative staff. It was this action that prompted the Women protection bill of 2016 that amended the process quite a bit to make DNA tests easier and that amendment went through hell to be passed. You had clerics and interest driven groups demanding that such an amendment will ruin the system but it did not. It made things easier, it made it easier to get evidence because it is the job of the prosecution to get that evidence into court, to get that expert opinion and expert into court.

The Supreme Court has looked to pass judgments based on statements from the victim and used DNA evidences to point to the accused along with the medical report. The courts have made DNA kit and test mandatory within 72 hours and immediately with no compromise based on Jirga as valid. In the landmark judgment 2013 SCMR 2003, it was stated that the DNA test must be done as quickly as possible and all available aid to the victim must be given along with their presence in court done through secure channels, statement recorded ideally through female magistrates and female police staff and through camera if they wish and protection of identity of witness, victim and her family from the accused. On top of it all, the court called for the involvement of civil society and NGOs in all such cases. The case looked to answer DNA testing as a significant piece of evidence in the eyes of court which could help the court determine the perpetrators and exonerate any wrongful accused. The court also pointed out that if the victim does not want to continue the litigation, then the state must intervene and continue the litigation as well as the courts. The courts have looked to state that the society penalizes such a victim that comes forward and thus any attempt to come forward must be supported and be taken into consideration.

Along with this, the courts have repeatedly allowed the victim to become witness to the offence as well as the investigating officer and the medico-officer. In the case “Muhammad Siddique vs State” the victim was first witness and was called the most important one. And in the case “Dad Muhammad vs the state”, the ASI and the medical officer were witnesses number 5 and 6 respectively. In many cases the first discoverer of the victim is also counted as a major witness. The concept of 4 male witnesses is no longer valid in Pakistan, nor is it required.

The Pakistan legal system has also kept in mind the inadequacies of the law enforcement agencies and thus made proper amendments such as the “Criminal law amendment act 2016” which saw addition of section 166A deals with the law enforcement agent i.e. police officer which disobeys any direction in accordance to section 336B, 354, 354A, 376, 376A, 376B, 376C and 509, disobeys knowingly in prejudice to any person, disobeys any direction in regards to the medical examination of the victim, or fails to record any information provided then he shall be given a minimum 6 month rigorous imprisonment extending to 2 years and a fine.

Now the act added 166B as well, which stipulated that if medical officers of any hospital, whether private or public, contravene section 545 then they shall be given a fine of Rs. 25,000. And the act inserted 545A which stated that all medical officers and practitioners, be they in a private or public hospital, shall provide medical aid, free of cost to the victim. This means that whichever hospital the victim goes to, irrespective of its nature, must provide all medical aid free of cost.

The act also empowers with Section 129 in Qanun-e-shahadat order to add in that if the victim provides statement that there was no consent, then it will be deemed that there was no consent.



Death Penalty and Rape

penal code.jpg

It is sad that actual problems in rape convictions are ignored and focus is placed on something that the law already takes into account. In the ‘Women Protection bill 2006’ Death Penalty was added to the offence of rape as held below

375.Rape:-
A man is said to commit rape who has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions,
(i)against her will.
(ii)without her consent
(iii)with her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt,
(iv)with her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
(v)With or without her consent when she is under sixteen years of age.
Explanation: Penetration is sufficient to constitute the sexual intercourse necessary to the offence of rape.
376.Punishment for rape
(1)Whoever commits rape shall be punished with death or imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than ten rears or more, than twenty-five years and shall also be liable to fine.
(2)When rape is committed by two or more persons in furtherance of common intention of all, each of such persons shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life.".
So in accordance to the above, Rape is already a capital punishment and the courts have announced death penalty for rapists as well as was seen in the famous case of Zainab Murder Reference No.26/2015 The state vs Khalid Hameed

Where the accused was given Death Penalty under 376 as Tazir and the same was upheld in the Supreme Court. As if the method that the Death penalty must be affirmed by the High Court and the High Court affirmed the Death sentence on all offences.



This was again seen in the case No. 80/2008 where the accused was sentenced to death by the Session Court



So Death penalty is already part of our Rape law then where is the government going to bring in the amendment? Why do they speak of death penalty when it is already part of law? The only place where death penalty can be added is in child pornography racket which is governed as such since Right now the punishment for child sexuality and pornography is governed by section 292 whose 292A states punishment for seducing a child is minimum one year and maximum 7 years and 292C for child pornography where punishment is 14 years to 20 years. If examples are to be set, then the legislators can easily pass legislations allowing for death sentence for anybody that looks to commit heinous acts under section 292A and 292B and such legislation would also effectively create a deterrent against child marriages as well since section 292A deals with seduction of a child for intention of sexual activity. Thus Death penalty can be added here but the government is not talking about child pornography but rape.



Public Hanging

Once again, the voices have voiced unanimously that rapists should be hanged publicly to create examples and believe that such displays would deter the rapists. While the deterrence theory of punishment does exactly that however the problem is that this public display which has been declared as illegal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1994 SCMR 1028 where the court stated that such was in contravention to Article 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 and to the “Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Islam” (A charter produced by Muslim scholars of the world in 1980). The usage of public hanging is merely to appease the anger of the people in regards to ‘taking action’ when in reality, the laws themselves need to be amended if proper action is to be taken to curb rapists.

Procedural changes that could help

The limitations placed in the law itself must be removed and the first step towards doing that is to empower the evidence against the accused. That could be done by making DNA evidence the primary evidence. Currently the value of DNA evidence in a penal case is secondary or corroborative and in the Qanun-e-Shahadat, its value is equivalent to an expert opinion. The ignorance of the religious clergy in this matter and governments inability to bring forth such a legislation has allowed for this central and important piece of evidence to not be used at its full potential. While people blame the courts and fairly as such, we cannot forget that courts are products of the law of the land which is to be passed by the parliament. The parliament is the one that is empowered to strengthen rape law and it is time they do exactly that.

Infact the absence of DNA as a crucial evidence has also impeded the importance of forensic findings within Pakistan law since that is also considered expert opinion and is placed as corroboration to eye witnesses. The ruling party must no longer shirk from its legal obligation and bring forth a proper legislation that will amend the Qanun-e-Shahadat.

The government can also expedite the legal process by creating more special courts for rape cases which will see them under the scrutiny of experienced judges and will allow for quicker justice to be dispensed ( in 2019 reports of over a 1000 special courts being established all over Pakistan). These courts can function freely from the burden of criminal litigation and offer quicker justice to the victims of such barbarity. It must also be stated that special courts, due to their entire purpose and focus on one single aspect of law, allow for quicker evolution of law and currently the rape law needs to be evolved into a more just law.

Only proper application and amendment of law can reduce crimes and vote bank legislation will only help curb the protest of the people for a short while. Pakistan has made considerable legal growth in tightening rape laws however more is to be done and Pakistan still has a long way to go in providing proper litigation options to its rape survivors. But the progress that the country has made from 2006 must be appreciated. Awareness of this progress must be spread far and wide so that all the survivors of this heinous crime are educated on what remedies they have. They must know that they can demand free legal assistance, medical aid and testing as well as counter any lecherous behavior from the law enforcement agencies. They must be given to understand that they do not require a crowd as witnesses to bring the criminal to justice – that their statement, the medical report and the investigation are legally enough to bring forth justice and cases are now placed under a time limit of six months. They must be assured that they can avail all the remedies available.

Laws can only progress when they are effectively implemented. And although implementation is indeed decided by the state, the laws will not be implemented if the people themselves don’t come forward to report incidents pertaining to such laws. Courts will only be able to implement and interpret laws if cases are brought forward to them. It is we, as society, who must protect and support each victim that takes the courageous step of speaking up for themselves rather than attacking and blaming them.


Hopefully this will help your understanding of the Rape laws in Pakistan and would have you demand proper reforms in the law rather than the eyewash the government will plan to do

Rape occurs everywhere in the world and not limited to any particular creed, sect, or society. Often it committed by relations and /or by the persons known to the victim. Despite having the laws such as the one in the UK where even if the female is your wife or your partner, you cannot force her to have sex with you if she is unwilling at that time ( https://www.lawtonslaw.co.uk/resources/what-are-the-legal-penalties-for-marital-rape/ ), one often reads about rape in the newspapers.

Therefore, I don’t think that you can completely eliminate rape from any society. However, in most western countries people who commit rape are punished.

Undoubtedly 'Rape' is a violent crime and one should be punished severely for it. I am however against the extremes like the death penalty or castration. Especially in a country where due to the endemic corruption in the police, criminals go free and innocents get sentenced instead.

Harsher penalties have never been the answer. The remedy lies in catching & convicting the perpetrators. In Pakistan, most rape perpetrators go unpunished primarily because in the majority of cases it is not even reported. Here we require a double-action strategy.

First is a paradigm shift in the mindset whereby it is accepted by the society that the rape victim is “innocent” and should not carry a shameful/black mark against her character for the rest of her life. This would ensure that most of the rape cases are reported.

Second, being an improvement in the investigation process to ensure that most of the perpetrators of the crime are apprehended and punished. Once you know that you are most likely to be caught and punished if you commit any crime, its incidence would reduce.
 
Marital Rape. Its punishable in Pakistan as well however there is little awareness about it. The Women Protection bill 2006 actually amended the previous British Era Section 375 which defined rape as it previously held a line stating 'Who is not his wife' so basically it couldnt be punished but with removing this, Marital rape became a punishable offense and i have read a few cases, handful where it was brought to court. I think there was conviction in one of them.

Yeah you cant remove rape from society anymore than you can remove theft or murder from society.
and there is the difference between existence of crime and punishing of crime. People would get deterred from the conviction of the crime, if they felt that that conviction will happen


Well i support the deterrent and revenge theories of punishment so you will find me supporting capital punishment.
Not reported, people are threatened and most women and families hide due to concept of honor and ofcourse the old concept has been strengthened greatly with movies that a rape victim has no place in a society.
Agreed and this must be done immediately and with great haste. Conviction before 2006 was next to impossible in rape case and while they happened, it was still very hard for majority to be convicted. The process has actually become alot better but we need awareness and more improvement. We have social media trends running for death penalty for rape without realizing that there is death penalty for rape. Change the procedure and the evidence law.
 
Sir,

I agree with most of your comments except the Capital punishment. Kindly note that the Holy Quran prescribes the punishment for 'Zina' as 100 lashes, as stated in Al-Noor 24.2.

The woman and the man guilty of adultery or fornication,- flog each of them with a hundred stripes: Let not compassion move you in their case, in a matter prescribed by Allah, if ye believe in Allah and the Last Day: and let a party of the Believers witness their punishment. - 24:2 (Al-Noor)

The stoning or 'Rajm' is only according to the following Hadith.


"Abu Hurayrah said: A man and a woman of the Jews committed fornication. Some of them said to the others: Let us go to this Prophet, for he has been sent with an easy law. If he gives a judgment lighter than stoning, we shall accept it, and argue about it with Allah, saying: It is a judgment of one of your prophets. So they came to the Prophet (may peace be upon him) who was sitting in the mosque among his companions. They said: Abul Qasim, what do you think about a man and a woman who committed fornication? He did not speak to them a word till he went to their school. He stood at the gate and said: I adjure you by Allah Who revealed the Torah to Moses, what (punishment) do you find in the Torah for a person who commits fornication, if he is married? They said: He shall be blackened with charcoal, taken round a donkey among the people, and flogged. A young man among them kept silent. When the Prophet (may peace be upon him) emphatically adjured him, he said: By Allah, since you have adjured us (we inform you that) we find stoning in the Torah (as the punishment for fornication). The Prophet (may peace be upon him) said: So when did you lessen the severity of Allah’s command? He said: A relative of one of our kings had committed fornication, but his stoning was suspended. Then a man of a family of common people committed fornication. He was to have been stoned, but his people intervened and said: Our man shall not be stoned until you bring your man and stone him. So they made a compromise on this punishment between them. The Prophet (may peace be upon him) said: So I decide in accordance with what the Torah says. He then commanded regarding them and they were stoned to death.[3]

Source: https://icraa.org/opposition-to-rajm-stoning-analysis-and-refutation/

Besides, I have no trust in the Pakistani Police or our justice system, even if there is one in 1000 chance that the one found guilty is innocent, how could anyone live with the possibility of taking the life of an innocent person? I am therefore against the Death Penalty for any crime in Pakistan. Especially so in the case of Zina with consent or forced.

However, everyone has his own conscience and would eventually be answerable to the Almighty for his actions.
 
Niaz Sir, you embarrass me when such an esteemed and knowledgeable personality such as yourself calls me sir. such terms are to be used by me for your respectful self.
Indeed sir and i agree with the truthfulness and validity of your point but my support for capital punishment is irrespective of Islamic injunctions. Such heinous crimes should not have have any less punishment like we have for murder and the severity of it is something i support.

Indeed the system has more flaws than one can count however this is why i am against adverse trial and, despite vigorous opposition from my non-legal friends, i have support the doctrines of, 'Innocent until proven Guilty', 'Beyond a Shadow of a Doubt' and 'The Accused is the favorite child of the court' and while our legal procedure is indeed flawed, the legal evolution of the law has also acted as a shield for wrongful conviction of an innocent especially in cases related to death punishment where the court scrutinizes the case even more so and if there is a loophole then the court avoids giving as such. People indeed do languish in jails, suffering for their innocence however the major problem behind such is the slow nature of the legal procedure and implementations of the safeguards in place yet those safeguards do have an impact.

I understand your fears sir, i do but the doctrines and legal procedure does have the proper safeguards in place for example it is a common case precedent that such case will be filled with doubt and will not bear a conviction where the entirety of the proceeding is done by the police foe example; where the victim is the police, the investigation agency is that very police, complainant is the police, confession obtained by the police (confession outside the doors of courtroom is useless much less confession to the police), Recovery witness is police i.e. when the police goes to recover any article from the scene of the crime, he is to take two independent witnesses. Such cases are thrown out.

The faults that exist are numerous and we face them everyday and your lack of trust in the system is not wrong.
Thank you so much. I really hope this clears a few things. I am not saying everything is perfect and rosy, far from it, however it is not as dark as well. The problems are elsewhere and we need to correct them. Public hangings and asking for punishments already prescribed are not going help. It is far more realistic and effective to ask that if such safeguards exist then why arent they working? what are the impediments and most importantly these procedures are your right and if you dont know them nor ask of them, nobody will help you.
For example, it is the job of the police to write your FIR and then read it to you and if it is incorrect then ask them to rewrite them. This is covered in Section 22A and 22B CRPC but people arent aware of them and they make some of the worst mistakes when filing FIR and FIR is 90% of the case. Any mistake and the case is gone. People must themselves have this awareness and know the rights that they posses. We waste our time saying all are against us without doing proper homework and understanding what rights protect us. The Constitution is one of the greatest shields that the people have and they foolishly wish for its abrogation and removal without realizing what rights will be taken from them. Its revolution this and rubbish this without an inkling of thought. The crowd that is shouting and they become the voice rather than try to become the contrary.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,285
-4
6,576
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The so called laws in our country are from 1860 British era and they are not evolved according to the time.
The zia ul Haq made laws are even more vague and in essence help the rapist to escape.
Scientific basis DNA provides the best evidence but the problem is from top to bottom police and judiciary is corrupt.
Just go bribe a police and they will build a very weak FIR and investigation to help the convicts or go bribe a DNA lab to produce a false DNA report. Even if the judiciary really wants a honest justice, there are simply too many hurdles .
I know a low life scumbag who first killed a girl thrown her body in the dam and later when got arrested bribed a DNA lab to produce a false reports which didn't show that the DNA matches with the dead girl. Instead of getting hanged bcz of 302 PPC now he is roaming free and enjoying his life while the dead girl family is suffering from worst depression.
 
