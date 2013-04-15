Rape Law Needs to be Understood and Amended Properly

niaz said:



The woman and the man guilty of adultery or fornication,- flog each of them with a hundred stripes: Let not compassion move you in their case, in a matter prescribed by Allah, if ye believe in Allah and the Last Day: and let a party of the Believers witness their punishment. - 24:2 (Al-Noor)



The stoning or 'Rajm' is only according to the following Hadith.





"Abu Hurayrah said: A man and a woman of the Jews committed fornication. Some of them said to the others: Let us go to this Prophet, for he has been sent with an easy law. If he gives a judgment lighter than stoning, we shall accept it, and argue about it with Allah, saying: It is a judgment of one of your prophets. So they came to the Prophet (may peace be upon him) who was sitting in the mosque among his companions. They said: Abul Qasim, what do you think about a man and a woman who committed fornication? He did not speak to them a word till he went to their school. He stood at the gate and said: I adjure you by Allah Who revealed the Torah to Moses, what (punishment) do you find in the Torah for a person who commits fornication, if he is married? They said: He shall be blackened with charcoal, taken round a donkey among the people, and flogged. A young man among them kept silent. When the Prophet (may peace be upon him) emphatically adjured him, he said: By Allah, since you have adjured us (we inform you that) we find stoning in the Torah (as the punishment for fornication). The Prophet (may peace be upon him) said: So when did you lessen the severity of Allah’s command? He said: A relative of one of our kings had committed fornication, but his stoning was suspended. Then a man of a family of common people committed fornication. He was to have been stoned, but his people intervened and said: Our man shall not be stoned until you bring your man and stone him. So they made a compromise on this punishment between them. The Prophet (may peace be upon him) said: So I decide in accordance with what the Torah says. He then commanded regarding them and they were stoned to death.[3]



Source:



Besides, I have no trust in the Pakistani Police or our justice system, even if there is one in 1000 chance that the one found guilty is innocent, how could anyone live with the possibility of taking the life of an innocent person? I am therefore against the Death Penalty for any crime in Pakistan. Especially so in the case of Zina with consent or forced.



However, everyone has his own conscience and would eventually be answerable to the Almighty for his actions. I agree with most of your comments except the Capital punishment. Kindly note that the Holy Quran prescribes the punishment for 'Zina' as 100 lashes, as stated in Al-Noor 24.2.The woman and the man guilty of adultery or fornication,- flog each of them with a hundred stripes: Let not compassion move you in their case, in a matter prescribed by Allah, if ye believe in Allah and the Last Day: and let a party of the Believers witness their punishment. - 24:2The stoning or 'Rajm' is only according to the following Hadith."Abu Hurayrah said: A man and a woman of the Jews committed fornication. Some of them said to the others: Let us go to this Prophet, for he has been sent with an easy law. If he gives a judgment lighter than stoning, we shall accept it, and argue about it with Allah, saying: It is a judgment of one of your prophets. So they came to the Prophet (may peace be upon him) who was sitting in the mosque among his companions. They said: Abul Qasim, what do you think about a man and a woman who committed fornication? He did not speak to them a word till he went to their school. He stood at the gate and said: I adjure you by Allah Who revealed the Torah to Moses, what (punishment) do you find in the Torah for a person who commits fornication, if he is married? They said: He shall be blackened with charcoal, taken round a donkey among the people, and flogged. A young man among them kept silent. When the Prophet (may peace be upon him) emphatically adjured him, he said: By Allah, since you have adjured us (we inform you that) we find stoning in the Torah (as the punishment for fornication). The Prophet (may peace be upon him) said: So when did you lessen the severity of Allah’s command? He said: A relative of one of our kings had committed fornication, but his stoning was suspended. Then a man of a family of common people committed fornication. He was to have been stoned, but his people intervened and said: Our man shall not be stoned until you bring your man and stone him. So they made a compromise on this punishment between them. The Prophet (may peace be upon him) said: So I decide in accordance with what the Torah says. He then commanded regarding them and they were stoned to death.[3]Source: https://icraa.org/opposition-to-rajm-stoning-analysis-and-refutation/ Besides, I have no trust in the Pakistani Police or our justice system, even if there is one in 1000 chance that the one found guilty is innocent, how could anyone live with the possibility of taking the life of an innocent person? I am therefore against the Death Penalty for any crime in Pakistan. Especially so in the case of Zina with consent or forced.However, everyone has his own conscience and would eventually be answerable to the Almighty for his actions. Click to expand...

Jungibaaz said: Thank you very much for such an edifying write up of this subject. Click to expand...

Niaz Sir, you embarrass me when such an esteemed and knowledgeable personality such as yourself calls me sir. such terms are to be used by me for your respectful self.Indeed sir and i agree with the truthfulness and validity of your point but my support for capital punishment is irrespective of Islamic injunctions. Such heinous crimes should not have have any less punishment like we have for murder and the severity of it is something i support.Indeed the system has more flaws than one can count however this is why i am against adverse trial and, despite vigorous opposition from my non-legal friends, i have support the doctrines of, 'Innocent until proven Guilty', 'Beyond a Shadow of a Doubt' and 'The Accused is the favorite child of the court' and while our legal procedure is indeed flawed, the legal evolution of the law has also acted as a shield for wrongful conviction of an innocent especially in cases related to death punishment where the court scrutinizes the case even more so and if there is a loophole then the court avoids giving as such. People indeed do languish in jails, suffering for their innocence however the major problem behind such is the slow nature of the legal procedure and implementations of the safeguards in place yet those safeguards do have an impact.I understand your fears sir, i do but the doctrines and legal procedure does have the proper safeguards in place for example it is a common case precedent that such case will be filled with doubt and will not bear a conviction where the entirety of the proceeding is done by the police foe example; where the victim is the police, the investigation agency is that very police, complainant is the police, confession obtained by the police (confession outside the doors of courtroom is useless much less confession to the police), Recovery witness is police i.e. when the police goes to recover any article from the scene of the crime, he is to take two independent witnesses. Such cases are thrown out.The faults that exist are numerous and we face them everyday and your lack of trust in the system is not wrong.Thank you so much. I really hope this clears a few things. I am not saying everything is perfect and rosy, far from it, however it is not as dark as well. The problems are elsewhere and we need to correct them. Public hangings and asking for punishments already prescribed are not going help. It is far more realistic and effective to ask that if such safeguards exist then why arent they working? what are the impediments and most importantly these procedures are your right and if you dont know them nor ask of them, nobody will help you.For example, it is the job of the police to write your FIR and then read it to you and if it is incorrect then ask them to rewrite them. This is covered in Section 22A and 22B CRPC but people arent aware of them and they make some of the worst mistakes when filing FIR and FIR is 90% of the case. Any mistake and the case is gone. People must themselves have this awareness and know the rights that they posses. We waste our time saying all are against us without doing proper homework and understanding what rights protect us. The Constitution is one of the greatest shields that the people have and they foolishly wish for its abrogation and removal without realizing what rights will be taken from them. Its revolution this and rubbish this without an inkling of thought. The crowd that is shouting and they become the voice rather than try to become the contrary.