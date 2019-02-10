What's new

Rape cases have been registered under the policy of the government and indian intelligence RAW: Nur

Rape cases have been registered under the policy of the government and indian intelligence RAW: Nur


21 Sep, 2020
Responding immediately to the rape case in his own name, Nurul Haque Nur, former vice-president (VP) of the Dhaka University (DU) Central Student Parliament (Daksu), said, 'Astagfirullah! The rape case against me has been in the policy of the government and the Indian intelligence agency 'RAW'. They have filed such cases for killing our character. This is to temporarily tarnish our image and put us in an embarrassing situation. '
VP Nurul Haque made the remarks during a private meeting with Breaking News on Monday (September 21) at noon.
Earlier, a DU student filed a case against eight people, including Nurul Haque Nur, at Lalbagh Police Station on Sunday night (September 20).
VP Noor said, 'We have been fighting for a long time against the corruption-looting of this dictatorial government and the dirty politics of Chhatra League. The government has put pressure on big political parties like BNP by filing cases and compromising them at different times. We are constantly carrying out movement and struggle in the streets. That is why the government is feeling the threat.
For this reason, cases have been filed before to detain us at different times. Earlier, 4 more cases were filed against me.
"Now we are talking about Indian aggression," he said. We were also warned in advance by the people of the intelligence agency, whether they were following me or not.
He further said, "This case has been made in accordance with the policy of the government and the policy of the Indian Intelligence Agency." They have filed such cases for killing our character. It's to temporarily tarnish our image and put us in an embarrassing situation. '
Nurul Haque Nur said, "It has been done as per the entire plan of the government and it has been done on the advice of RAW." We are vocal against Indian aggression, so 'Ra' is involved in this incident. '

@idune ,I want this kind of young people ( Nur and his kind ) become active in politics and replace BAL BNP. What say you ? Do you want pet like him or want Khaleda Zia and Tareq Zia in power ? ;)
 
@bluesky , this news is true and all new sites published it . So now BAL became sooo desperate that VP Nur was charged by false case of rape . After several murder attempt on him .

Do you not think that BAL is now digging their own grave ? Remember I said that BAL will be sinking into oblivion after Hasina retire ?

Now what's your opinion? Can BAL survive in next election if Hasina decide not to participate?
 
