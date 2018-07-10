/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Rao Anwar Granted Bail....

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Devil Soul, Jul 10, 2018 at 1:33 PM.

  1. Jul 10, 2018 at 1:33 PM #1
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,875
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2010
    Ratings:
    +46 / 26,888 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    [​IMG]
     
  2. Jul 10, 2018 at 1:42 PM #2
    H!TchHiker

    H!TchHiker SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,099
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +5 / 3,938 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Shameful but then expected..this is our judiciary ...Jinka banda tha akir kar chura lia...
     
  3. Jul 10, 2018 at 1:43 PM #3
    Horus

    Horus ADMINISTRATOR

    Messages:
    37,657
    Joined:
    May 3, 2009
    Ratings:
    +365 / 87,737 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    Disgusting
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Jul 10, 2018 at 1:54 PM #4
    MUSTAKSHAF

    MUSTAKSHAF SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,388
    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +15 / 5,428 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Allah ka shukar karoo,usey koi tamgha nahi mila.
     
  5. Jul 10, 2018 at 1:56 PM #5
    Crystal-Clear

    Crystal-Clear FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,015
    Joined:
    Nov 28, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 545 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    wrong move
     
  6. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:02 PM #6
    H!TchHiker

    H!TchHiker SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,099
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +5 / 3,938 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Kch nai pata chief justice tamga -e-jurrat ata kr dain..or khud dam banana ka lia wazir e azam ban jaien as per constitution
     
  7. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:04 PM #7
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,742
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2015
    Ratings:
    +43 / 16,074 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    He did whatever he told to do....

    Some times mistakes happen.....He did lot of work to eliminate sleeper cells of TTP.
     
  8. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:17 PM #8
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    39,532
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +32 / 68,707 / -34
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    now tell me why not pashteen type people born and bark ? why not people took arm to take revenge he was guest living enjoying his home and then never seen home one handcuffed . today he is free . what the hell is this ? i hope mehsuds kill him now even in blast no issue .
     
  9. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:27 PM #9
    Mav3rick

    Mav3rick SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,756
    Joined:
    Oct 4, 2008
    Ratings:
    +6 / 2,911 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    So, I guess we should then all salute him, promote him and give him some kind of a medal that says "All your mistakes are forgiven", right?
     
  10. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:33 PM #10
    H!TchHiker

    H!TchHiker SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,099
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +5 / 3,938 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Yes sir
    [​IMG]

    And now again PTM will start protesting and there speeches will mention his release that no justice for poor or aam admi..Churana walo ko kch to sochna chaeya tha..Bechara naqeeb ka baap court k chakar laga laga k thak gaya or ya banda apna ghar ma aish kr raha tha
     
  11. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:33 PM #11
    Maarkhoor

    Maarkhoor ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,742
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2015
    Ratings:
    +43 / 16,074 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Lols never said that...along with his official work he did pleased his political lords...but again he is just a janitor real political lords need to bring in courts...
     
  12. Jul 10, 2018 at 3:01 PM #12
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,287
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 9,077 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    sindh gov. clearly situation in sindh is the worst.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 1, Guests: 1)
  1. sameerin