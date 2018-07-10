Rao Anwar Granted Bail....

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Devil Soul, Jul 10, 2018 at 1:33 PM.
Shameful but then expected..this is our judiciary ...Jinka banda tha akir kar chura lia...
Disgusting
Allah ka shukar karoo,usey koi tamgha nahi mila.
wrong move
Kch nai pata chief justice tamga -e-jurrat ata kr dain..or khud dam banana ka lia wazir e azam ban jaien as per constitution
He did whatever he told to do....
Some times mistakes happen.....He did lot of work to eliminate sleeper cells of TTP.
now tell me why not pashteen type people born and bark ? why not people took arm to take revenge he was guest living enjoying his home and then never seen home one handcuffed . today he is free . what the hell is this ? i hope mehsuds kill him now even in blast no issue .
So, I guess we should then all salute him, promote him and give him some kind of a medal that says "All your mistakes are forgiven", right?
Yes sir
And now again PTM will start protesting and there speeches will mention his release that no justice for poor or aam admi..Churana walo ko kch to sochna chaeya tha..Bechara naqeeb ka baap court k chakar laga laga k thak gaya or ya banda apna ghar ma aish kr raha tha
Lols never said that...along with his official work he did pleased his political lords...but again he is just a janitor real political lords need to bring in courts...
sindh gov. clearly situation in sindh is the worst.