Ranks and Units of Dead Troops Confirm Indian Army & BSF Artillery Units Were Hit by Pak Army

Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
N

Nityam

May 10, 2015
Watch: Indian Army Uses Missiles, Rockets To Destroy Pakistani Bunkers, Pakistan Army Soldiers Seen Sprinting For Safety

Watch: Indian Army Uses Missiles, Rockets To Destroy Pakistani Bunkers, Pakistan Army Soldiers Seen Sprinting For Safety
Indian Army destroys Pakistan Army bunkers and posts in Azad Kashmir.

On Friday, after Pakistan killed Indian soldiers and civilians in unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, the Indian Army struck back by destroying Pakistan Army bunkers in Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir).


The Indian Army, reports say, used anti-tank guided missiles and rockets to score direct hits on Pakistan Army bunkers along the LoC.

At least 11 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in the Indian Army’s response. Multiple bunkers and posts of Pakistan were destroyed or damaged.

Among other things, the Pakistan Army’s fuel dumps, ammunition storages and terrorist launchpads were targeted by India.

In the videos released by India, Pakistan Army soldiers can be seen escaping just moments before Indian missiles hit their bunkers.

The Indian response came after the Pakistan Army targeted Army and civilian centers in Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam areas of Jammu and Kashmir in an attempt to provide cover to the terrorists trying to cross the LoC.

The Indian Army’s response came in Uri, Naugaon, Tangdhar, Keran and Gurez sectors in Baramullah, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of Kashmir.
 
Telescopic Sight

Telescopic Sight

Oct 20, 2017
What a weird title by the OP !?!

who else is firing artillery, ATGMs , Mach. guns , etc other than your Army ?

can't be the district road dept. , no ?😂
Beefeatergin said:
Cows Are a lot safer today
Bats in China wishing they could feel equally safe !
Did your manager tell at you for that poor post ? Try not to loose your job , or its back to making counterfeit shoes for you !
 
