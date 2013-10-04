What's new

Rangers recover over 20 hand grenades, explosives in Karachi raid

Rangers recover over 20 hand grenades, explosives in Karachi raid
Web Desk On Sep 20, 2020 Last updated Sep 20, 2020


KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Sunday recovered over 20 hand grenades and other explosive material from the surroundings of the Sabzi Mandi (Vegetable Market) in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement authority (LEAs) carried out a search operation in the surrounding of the Subzi Mandi.

“Initially, over 20 hand grenades and a huge cache of explosives were recovered during the operation,” the Rangers spokesman said as more security teams were called in to deactivate the hand grenades recovered from the spot.

The spokesman said that four rockets of RPG-7 were recovered during a raid in the similar area a day before.
It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Rangers and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in their joint operation killed two terrorists of a banned organization in Karachi on August 19.

According to details, CTD and Rangers conducted a joint operation city’s area of Baldia Town on the intelligence-based report during which two terrorists of a banned outfit opened fire.
In retaliatory fire by the forces, both of the terrorists were killed. The terrorists were identified as Adnan and Rafique.

