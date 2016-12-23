Rangers raid offices of Zardari’s close aide in Karachi

By GEO NEWSPosted on: 22 minutes agoThe raids were conducted near Hockey Stadium, Metropole and I.I. Chundrigar Road.Rangers detained suspects and confiscated records.The Pakistan People's Party co-chairman Zardari is returning to Karachi today after a year and a half of self exile in Dubai.In a separate incident, Rangers carried out an operation in the city’s Garden Town area and arrested two militants affiliated with a political party.According to the Rangers PRO, the two militants are affiliated with the MQM’s military wing. The two militants also led the paramilitary force to a huge cache of arms buried underground in a vacant plot.The arms seized include eight SMG rifles, one 222 rifle, seven repeater shotguns, one 22 rifle, one mauser and one 8mm rifle. The paramilitary force also seized nearly 10,000 rounds of ammunition.The Rangers PRO added the arms were to be used to disrupt law and order in the city.The two militants have been handed over to the police for further investigation.