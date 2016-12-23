What's new

Rangers raid offices of Zardari’s close aide in Karachi

Dawood Ibrahim

Dawood Ibrahim

SENIOR MEMBER
May 25, 2016
3,469
3
13,378
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
By GEO NEWSPosted on: 22 minutes ago

KARACHI: Rangers raided three different offices of a close aide of former President Asif Ali Zardari, detaining suspects and confiscating records.

The raids were conducted near Hockey Stadium, Metropole and I.I. Chundrigar Road.

Rangers detained suspects and confiscated records.

The Pakistan People's Party co-chairman Zardari is returning to Karachi today after a year and a half of self exile in Dubai.

Rangers_3.jpg


Weapons recovered in raid

In a separate incident, Rangers carried out an operation in the city’s Garden Town area and arrested two militants affiliated with a political party.

According to the Rangers PRO, the two militants are affiliated with the MQM’s military wing. The two militants also led the paramilitary force to a huge cache of arms buried underground in a vacant plot.

The arms seized include eight SMG rifles, one 222 rifle, seven repeater shotguns, one 22 rifle, one mauser and one 8mm rifle. The paramilitary force also seized nearly 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

The Rangers PRO added the arms were to be used to disrupt law and order in the city.

The two militants have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

https://m.geo.tv/#category|latest-n...large-cache-of-arms-and-ammunition-in-Karachi
 
Musafir117

Musafir117

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 11, 2014
9,605
-3
7,273
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Sind Rangers raid at Omni group offices at Metropole i.i.chandarRigar Road Hockey Stadium and another raid at Clifton resident arrest 5 to 7 persons. Omni group owner is close friend of ZARDARI who is in way to land at Karachi:coffee:
Breaking news DAWN news channel.
 
mr.robot

mr.robot

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2014
953
1
955
Country
Pakistan
Location
Indonesia
Doordie said:
By GEO NEWSPosted on: 22 minutes ago

KARACHI: Rangers raided three different offices of a close aide of former President Asif Ali Zardari, detaining suspects and confiscating records.

The raids were conducted near Hockey Stadium, Metropole and I.I. Chundrigar Road.

Rangers detained suspects and confiscated records.

The Pakistan People's Party co-chairman Zardari is returning to Karachi today after a year and a half of self exile in Dubai.

Rangers_3.jpg


Weapons recovered in raid

In a separate incident, Rangers carried out an operation in the city’s Garden Town area and arrested two militants affiliated with a political party.

According to the Rangers PRO, the two militants are affiliated with the MQM’s military wing. The two militants also led the paramilitary force to a huge cache of arms buried underground in a vacant plot.

The arms seized include eight SMG rifles, one 222 rifle, seven repeater shotguns, one 22 rifle, one mauser and one 8mm rifle. The paramilitary force also seized nearly 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

The Rangers PRO added the arms were to be used to disrupt law and order in the city.

The two militants have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

https://m.geo.tv/#category|latest-n...large-cache-of-arms-and-ammunition-in-Karachi
Click to expand...
So what? This will have same fate as Dr Asim and Dawn Leaks.
 
V

Village life

BANNED
Oct 8, 2016
1,716
-10
1,598
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
any other attempt by the establishment to fool us ,,the dumb nation, they should have learned by now that they don't need further darams to stage ,we known a NRo is again being reached ,this is all topi darma
 
Dawood Ibrahim

Dawood Ibrahim

SENIOR MEMBER
May 25, 2016
3,469
3
13,378
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nice try rangers :tup: for doing something rather nothing like others

The problem is AZ friend is outside the country :) enjoy luxury life :(
 
Last edited:
jha

jha

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 19, 2009
10,965
-8
9,282
Country
India
Location
India
Apparently one of the raids happened on a Bank which had a product named Omni. Surprisingly they even recovered many weapons from there as well. Later they let go of all the persons arrested from that particular raid.

Got above from twitter. Any truth in this ? Maybe rangers raided wrong Omni group to show off and "discovered " weapons.
 
Q

qisejoco

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 17, 2022
18
0
Country
Tuvalu
Location
Bosnia And Herzegovina
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548317442207715328

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548355849474650113

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544786415321595907

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547926681427464197

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548291337380044800

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548227587284971522

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
MQM-P's Amir Khan, 2 others acquitted on charges of harbouring suspected militants at Nine Zero
Replies
1
Views
280
python-000
python-000
P@kistan
Fact check: Video of PIA plane landing on inundated Karachi runway is over two years old
Replies
0
Views
82
P@kistan
P@kistan
Areesh
369 KILLED, 38,637 MOTORBIKES SNATCHED IN KARACHI DURING JAN-SEP 2021: CPLC
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
HRK
HRK
P
Lyari Baloch Gangs again active in Karachi
2
Replies
20
Views
775
newb3e
newb3e
Morpheus
Featured CTD announces arrest of SRA chief’s close aide during joint raid in Karachi
Replies
7
Views
2K
Patriot forever
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom