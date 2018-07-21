What's new

Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi IED explosion

Zarvan

Zarvan

KARACHI:
A Pakistan Rangers official was killed while 16 others, including two Rangers personnel, were injured when an improvised explosive device fitted in a motorcycle blasted in Orangi Town on Monday.
The scale of the blast was such that it not only destroyed the Rangers’ mobile targeted in the attack but also shattered the windows of several buildings nearby. A car and several motorcycles parked in the vicinity of the paramilitary force’s vehicle were also damaged.
A heavy contingent of the police and Rangers reached the site and cordoned off the area. The deceased and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the former was identified as Roshan Ali.
The injured persons included two Rangers personnel, namely Muhammad Hanif and Ejaz Ali, and citizens identified as Yasir Hussain, Irfan Nasir, Hussain, Babu Khan, Sobar Hassan, Waqar Ali, Yousuf, Nadeem, Ghulam Ali, Akbar, Saleem Farooq, Irfan and Mehboob.
Initial findings
According to the bomb disposal squad’s initial report, the IED fitted in a motorcycle parked nearby was blasted using a remote control device. It contained four to five kilogrammes of explosives and ball bearings and went off when the Rangers mobile was passing through the area.
The CCTV footage of the blast showed two suspects parking the motorcycle and boarding a rickshaw across the road. The Rangers vehicle nears the motorcycle and the bomb is blasted. The footage shows chaos ensuing on the busy street with passersby rushing to safety in panic.
The police believe that the attackers were present nearby when they detonated the bomb. Geo-fencing of the area will be carried out, said the cops.
Reaching the site several hours after the blast, Karachi AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon said that significant progress has been made in the investigation.
Meanwhile, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab condemned the attack and expressed sorrow at the fatality and injuries.
The government of Sindh greatly values the sacrifices of the paramilitary force, the police and other law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order in the city, he said. “Anti-state elements are trying to disrupt peace in the city but these terrorists will fail.”
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also took a notice of the attack. “An explosion near a Rangers mobile in Orangi Town Karachi is a matter of great concern. Immediate inquiry into this incident is essential. Medical aid should be provided to the injured. We realize their sacrifices for restoration of peace in Karachi,” he tweeted.
Sindh IGP Mushtaq Maher has sought a detailed report from District West SSP over the incident.

A Rangers personnel was martyred while three other people sustained injuries in a cracker blast in Karachi's Orangi Town No 5
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1371541696899604484

Update: BLA has claimed responsility for this attack
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

I hope there is a minimum loss.
Repeating:
We must focus on Karachi. Make it a gun free city. Divide it to 4 separate police HQs. Increase police personals presence. Build circular railways/transportation. Build drainage. Connect it with high-speed links with the rest of the country. Build power units or by other means provide continuous power.
Overall a 24 hours, 365 days working, safe commercial centre like Dubai/Shanghai.
 
IceCold

IceCold

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.
Internal and external enemies are gathering together. PDM needs to be dealt with an Iron hand first. It contains all the haramis. Pakistan needs to first become strong from within for which these haramis need to be drowned in the ocean.
 
Areesh

Areesh

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
BRAS has taken the responsibility
Oho. Good terrorists of Pakistani liberals were behind it

Anyways time to focus on these Baloch groups in Karachi. BLF attacked a Chinese national too in Karachi few days ago

Shows BLA/BRAS/BLF presence in the city. Need to crush them. This is not Balochistan where their haramipan would be overlooked
 
Clutch

Clutch

Areesh said:
Oho. Good terrorists of Pakistani liberals were behind it

Anyways time to focus on these Baloch groups in Karachi. BLF attacked a Chinese national too in Karachi few days ago

Shows BLA/BRAS/BLF presence in the city. Need to crush them. This is not Balochistan where their haramipan would be overlooked
Exactly... The good Terrorist of Pakistani Neo-liberal aka LibTurds aka Mayra-Jissam-mayree-Marzee crowd kills again.. rejoice LibTurds...
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

PanzerKiel said:
5 were injured including three critical..... Out of these, one embraced shahadat a short while ago...
Screenshot_20210315-154238_Chrome.jpg


I really want entire PDF to petition Dawn editorial to review amd improve their comments moderation guideline.

there are habitual trolls under the name of Emad and Indian who talk trash and mock on Dawn news.. in some cases their comments are approved that are duplicates.
we must not boycott Dawn news but implore its management to screen out outrageous and disgusting comments.

its like a troll factory of Indians and others spend their daily life trolling and trashing on Pakistan
 
Clutch

Clutch

Irfan Baloch said:
View attachment 724791

I really want entire PDF to petition Dawn editorial to review amd improve their comments moderation guideline.

there are habitual trolls under the name of Emad and Indian who talk trash and mock on Dawn news.. in some cases their comments are approved that are duplicates.
we must not boycott Dawn news but implore its management to screen out outrageous and disgusting comments.

its like a troll factory of Indians and others spend theor daily life trolling and trashing on Pakistan
I agree. I have actually tried to message Dawn over the past few years with no luck. I did not even receive a response back from them recognizing my concern.

I have come to the conclusion that Dawn's allowance of Indian hate and propaganda in their comments section is by design. It is either a business decision to encourage Indian view counts or perhaps more sinister, their collision with enemies of the state.

My belief it's both.
 
python-000

python-000

Zarvan said:
View attachment 724746

A blast has been reported near a Rangers vehicle in the Orangi Town area in Karachi, according to DawnNewsTV.

There are reports of multiple injuries.

Rangers and police have reached the area of the blast.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Blast near Rangers vehicle in Karachi's Orangi Town: media reports - Pakistan - DAWN.COM
Gea pee pee pee & its crimenal group this party become a biggest curse for this City...
 
