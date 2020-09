alihaider29 said:

Is it true that we cannot compare a ranger to a regular army soldier ?

I've told a group of people I've applied for rangers , me fouji banu ga " and someone from the group shouted " fouji nahi ! Ranger! Hahaha" ...Is it true that we cannot compare a ranger to a regular army soldier ?

What is the definition of a "fauji"? IMO a soldier is a solider whether in the Army or in Para-Military. Rangers and FC are Pakistan's first line of defence. They are ones that guard the borders, they are the ones that come in to help with internal security.Anyway good luck mate, i am sure you and everyone around you will feel extremely proud when you get to wear the uniform. I salute you in advance for serving the country.