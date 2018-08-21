/ Register

  Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Rand Paul stops Trump from WW3

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by undertakerwwefan, Aug 21, 2018 at 7:01 AM.

  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:01 AM
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Rand Paul was the only senator who voted NO on the Countering America's Enemies Act which Senate passed and Trump signed into law which essentially says Russia is America's enemy because Russia hacked 2016 election to put Trump in power which is not true and basically points Russia as the foreign boogeyman like Hitler did to Jews in the 1930s. Kudos Rand Paul stops Trump from doing something stupid because if America nukes Russia on the pretext of 2016 election hacking then Russia nuke America and kill every single American in retaliation. Russia been down that road before. Napoleon invaded Russia. Hitler invaded Russia. Look what happened to Napoleon and Hitler.

    Trump 'really likes and enjoys spending time' golfing with Rand Paul

    https://www.courier-journal.com/sto...s-spending-time-golfing-rand-paul/1039943002/
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:04 AM
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    WTF? Why would we nuke Russia over some Facebook posts?
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:04 AM
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Facebook posts or not, better not mess with Russians.
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:04 AM
    Ishq Dewana

    Ishq Dewana FULL MEMBER

    This sh*t still passed. F*ck Trump
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:05 AM
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    trump is great .:-)
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:06 AM
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Not great. He's a lunatic. And if you hope Trump sell F-16 to India. Don't even bother. Trump is racist. He never sell F-16 to India.

     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:08 AM
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    we can get some thing equivalent from some other country .
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:12 AM
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Yes and don't forget Trump is a White supremacist.
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:26 AM
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    What? It is pretty common for fentanyl to be found in packages mailed from China.

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news...d-opioid-fentanyl-into-us-senate-report-finds

    https://www.sfgate.com/g00/news/art...Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8=&i10c.ua=1&i10c.dv=14
    Justice busts Chinese fentanyl ring

    "U.S. prosecutors charged 10 people, including four Chinese nationals, with selling large quantities of fentanyl to Americans as part of an alleged international money-laundering conspiracy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday."
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:28 AM
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Lies.
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:42 AM
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb SENIOR MEMBER

    He will just to fu*k them up:-"And if you hope Trump sell F-16 to India. Don't even bother. Trump is racist. He never sell F-16 to India."
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:44 AM
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    LOL!! It isn't just the US.


     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:45 AM
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    So? This stuff is all over the world. White man created chemistry and man made chemical products. China merely learned.
     
  Aug 21, 2018 at 7:49 AM
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    haha...you've gone "banana" now.
     
