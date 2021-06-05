Rand Paul Lays Out Evidence For COVID-19 Coming From Wuhan Lab

Evidence proves the outbreak came from the usa:
The terrorists in the Obama administration were taking the same SARS-CoV-2 found in Chinese bats and making them into biological weapons that were far more contagious and deadlier than normal SARS from bats. And how Obama tried to blame China and se…
This RP "evidence" is old news. Everybody knew in early 2020 that this was bioweapon development was sent to China, after the USA was developing bioweapons from SARS-2 COVID-19 in North Carolina and military labs. Sent to China to frame the Chinese after the usa releases the outbreak on their own public first, as statistics have shown.
In April 2020, I posted on PDF how Wuhan was sent the bioweapons development of SARS-2 around the year 2014.
This proves nothing against China. the USA first developed this bioweapon, both China and USA were developing bioweapons from SARS-2 from horseshoe bats. It was the USA who funded the labs in both China and USA. That should tell you who was behind the outbreak. Develop a bioweapon to blame China, send the research to China funded by US taxpayers, have the USA release the virUS on the USA first (with alibis if found out
), release the virUS on Wuhan months later. The problem was the Chinese doctors caught this in December 2019. That was not supposed to have happened. The plan was to get this muddied, so China could be blamed earlier. China caught this at the start, proving the cia's timetable a lie. And so the cia was ordered by Biden to invent some new timeline, because the blame China game is only working on retards and those with weak minds.