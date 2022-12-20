What's new

Rana threatens to seal CM House if Elahi evades no-trust move

Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah threatened on Tuesday to seal Chief Minister House if Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi evades the vote of no-confidence motion.

Speaking to the media in the provincial capital of Punjab, the Interior Minister lambasted Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, , claiming that Sibtain’s viewpoint on the Punjab governor’s decision to summon the PA was wrong and contrary to the fundamental principles.

“The Punjab Governor has the authority to summon the PA. If Parvez Elahi will not the take the vote of confidence, then the Punjab Governor has the authority to announce the election of new CM”, Sanaullah added.

Taking a dig at the PTI leadership, Mr Sanaullah said, “When your own CM says that 99 per cent of the lawmakers are against the dissolution of assemblies, so the only option left for the opposition was to bring the vote of no-confidence motion.”

Lambasting PTI chief Imran Khan over his decision of dissolution of assemblies, Mr Sanaullah said, “An insane person lefts no stone unturned to put the situation of Punjab at stakes.”
A translation to those of us curious but not aware of the rules may be helpful. Is a federal minister threatening physical violence on a provincial minister? If so, that would be ugly. Isn't the provincial assembly supreme and not answerable to anyone (may be to the President?) Normally, nobody other than an assembly itself can dissolve it prematurely. Is it not the case here?
 

