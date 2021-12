Rana Shamim signed affidavit in Nawaz’s office, reveals notary | The Express Tribune UK solicitor Charles Guthrie implies ex-G-B CJ is a ‘close friend’ of former PM

LONDON:The affidavit, whose contents mention a three-year-old alleged incident, accused the former top judge of trying to coerce a judgment from a sitting Islamabad High Court judge against the ousted Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.The shady affidavitSince the affidavit surfaced in one of Pakistan’s leading newspapers on November 15th, its authenticity has been in question. The journalist that published this investigative report has been called in for contempt of court. The hearing presided by Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court noted that the former Chief Justice Rana Shamim, by making the stated allegations, had “cast doubt on all judges at IHC”.The court also noted: The silence of Rana Mohammad Shamim for more than three years, despite holding the highest judicial office of Gilgit Baltistan territory raises serious questions regarding his credibility. The timing of publication of the news report is crucial because it related to appeals which were fixed for hearing, observed the chief justice. (Crl. Org. No.309/2021)Read AG writes letter for placing Rana Shamim on no-fly list On the orders of the court, the original affidavit was submitted a whole month after it was allegedly created. According to Rana Shamim’s statement before the IHC, he did not provide the copy or affidavit to the journalist who published the story and his affidavit was in a safe in London.Not only has the affidavit and Justice Rana’s conduct drawn severe criticism, but it has also raised a series of other serious questions:1. What made a former Judge sign an affidavit three years after his retirement?2. Did he meet Nawaz Sharif during his visit to the City of London in the second week of November?3. Why was his oath notarised in London and why in Hussan Nawaz’s Office?4. Who is the potential beneficiary of this affidavit?5. If it was a confidential paper, who leaked it (as enquired by the court) at such a politically sensitive time?6. Does Nawaz have a pre-existing relationship with the judge?7. Why is unveiling the affidavit at this time considered politically important in Pakistan from the Nawaz’s perspective?Marble Arch - Stanhope House, PML-N roundhouse?Read more IHC receives former G-B top judge’s sealed affidavit Until now, Rana Shamim has never answered the question about his meeting with the PML-N supremo. On every single media encounter outside a court in Pakistan, he responded with “no comments”.But, in the evidence available, Charles Guthrie himself confirms that the Judge was present in the Marble arch. These revelations are important at a time when contempt proceedings are underway in the Islamabad High court against a Pakistani newspaper that had published the contents of the affidavit in question.Also read Ex-GB CJ adds twist to sensational 'affidavit' In the evidence, Charles Guthrie also said: “That is one of his mates you know what I mean. When Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister “I will make you the head judge in Pakistan and that type of thing.” And if you've been the head judge, ruled over 10 to 15 years, so he was one of his friends”Guthrie implied that Rana Shamim is a close friend of Nawaz Sharif. It is not a mere acquaintance but has a history of friendship of several years. According to Justice Rana Shamim’s son, the former Chief Justice had also served as Vice President of PML-N lawyers wing, Sindh.The notary never read the contentsAnother startling revelation that the Notary made was that he has never read the documents. In evidence available Charles Guthrie said: “You might be talking about. I haven't read them in enough detail these reports, but I knew it is something quite big to help Nawaz Sharif because I could just tell from the reaction of everybody around, I got called to do it. I couldn't. I was just too busy to actually read it and I just read it briefly but didn't read it properly. I have all copies on my phone.”Evidence suggests that Charles Guthrie never read the affidavit in detail and that he was there just to notarise it, which he was called for. Charles Guthrie explained the nature of his job as Notary is to be an independent figure who verifies the identification and then attests the documents. The originality of any written content is not his responsibility. The evidence also suggests that when the affidavit was presented, he was not alone and was surrounded by people.Several attempts have been made to contact Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz for their version of the events, but there has been no response from any of them. Further developments are expected to unfold as court proceeds against the former Chief Justice in Islamabad.