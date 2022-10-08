What's new

Rana Sanaullah's non-bailable arrest warrant issued

1665224207638.png

  • Warrant issued after Rana Sanaullah failed to appear in inquiry.
  • ACE summons Dost Mazari for alleged encroachment of land.
  • Move by Punjab govt seen as reaction to PTI leaders’ arrest by FIA.
RAWALPINDI: A special judicial magistrate on Saturday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, which is considered a tit-for-tat move by the Punjab government after two PTI leaders were taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
A spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab said that it issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PML-N leader after he failed to appear in an inquiry.
Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar issued an arrest warrant for the interior minister in case number 19/20, said the ACE spokesperson.
Meanwhile, the ACE has also summoned former deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari for the alleged encroachment of land owned by the government.
The ACE spokesperson said that the anti-graft watchdog also called Zahid Mazari, Sher Muhammad Mazari and Moazzam Mazari. They have been summoned to the Lahore headquarters on October 11.
Dost Mazari has been asked to appear at the ACE office at 1pm.
The spokesperson added that the assistant commissioners of Rojhan, Tehsildar and Patwari have also been summoned with records.
The move by the Punjab government is seen as a reaction to the PTI leaders’ arrest by the FIA in the foreign funding case.
A day earlier, the FIA took PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee into "protective custody" for questioning in the foreign funding case.
Hamid Zaman, a founding member of the party, was also arrested from Lahore in connection with the case.

