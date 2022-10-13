Rana Sanaullah Used Impropriate Language in a Talk Show!

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 12,536
- 20
- Country
-
- Location
-
New Recruit
poor dogs what wrong have they ever done to us humans.Sadly, that dog looks better than Sanaullah.
Did maryam auranzaib give the DO HAZAR ROPAAY APNEY JAIB SE! again. Man the work you do for Noonies is just phenomenal..
What can Pakistanis do? Their best bet was Imran Khan who was no different either; willing able puppet pandered to the status quo and main establishments that looted the awaam during the COVID-19 where they were struggling for food while khan looked other way.This is the result of shameful interference by the army. When Bajwa has given them all the guarantees that all of their cases, their theft and criminality has been forgiven, he will stand behind them no matter what. They have earned the bragging right. Apply rule of law the way it should be applied this mad dog would be sitting in a jail for a very long long time.
Pakistanis take this, this is the result of your cowardice for decades.
cowardice is the main cause. Tell me onething, if millions of people come out on the streets at once and demand ouster of these thieves, how long they can stay!! how many people they are going to kill, how many people they are going to put in the jails!!What can Pakistanis do? Their best bet was Imran Khan who was no different either; willing able puppet pandered to the status quo and main establishments that looted the awaam during the COVID-19 where they were struggling for food while khan looked other way.
Pakistanis opposing main establishments mean civil war which invites enemy takeover but the way Pakistan is heading, the awaam will be thrown in the slaughterhouse.
For that, they have to oppose General. Are you asking for civil wars? Learn from the history. Look at what happened to Middle East.cowardice is the main cause. Tell me onething, if millions of people come out on the streets at once and demand ouster of these thieves, how long they can stay!! how many people they are going to kill, how many people they are going to put in the jails!!
They are feeding on the fear. They are beating, jailing one person at a time to maintain their rule of terror. The cycle has to break, IK alone cannot do it, all of Pakistan has to standup with him, there is no other way.