Rana Sanaullah Used Impropriate Language in a Talk Show!

cowardice is the main cause. Tell me onething, if millions of people come out on the streets at once and demand ouster of these thieves, how long they can stay!! how many people they are going to kill, how many people they are going to put in the jails!!

They are feeding on the fear. They are beating, jailing one person at a time to maintain their rule of terror. The cycle has to break, IK alone cannot do it, all of Pakistan has to standup with him, there is no other way.