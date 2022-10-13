What's new

Rana Sanaullah Used Impropriate Language in a Talk Show!

عمران کو خبر ہی نہیں حکومت اس بار ان کے ساتھ کیا کرے گی، رانا ثناء​

وزیر داخلہ رانا ثناء اللّٰہ نے کہا ہے کہ عمران خان لانگ مارچ کے ساتھ آئیں، انہیں پکڑ کر الٹا لٹکا دیں گے، عمران کو خبر ہی نہیں کہ حکومت اس بار ان کے ساتھ کیا کرے گی۔

جیو نیوز کے پروگرام ’کیپٹل ٹاک‘ میں میزبان حامد میر کے ساتھ گفتگو کرتے ہوئے رانا ثناء اللّٰہ نے کہا کہ عمران خان کو چاہیے لانگ مارچ کیلئے گھر سے نکلتے ہوئے اپنی جان اللّٰہ کی امان میں دے کر نکلے۔

انہوں نے کہا کہ حکومت کسی کی جان کی حفاظت کی ضمانت نہیں دے سکتی، جب مشتعل اور مسلح ہجوم دارالحکومت پر دھاوا بولے گا تو حکومت کسی کی جان کی حفاظت کی ضمانت کیسے دے سکتی ہے؟ کوئی ہجوم میں سے کچھ بھی کرسکتا ہے، یا پھر ہجوم کا کوئی بندہ پولیس ایکشن کی زد میں آسکتا ہے۔

وزیر داخلہ نے کہا کہ حکومت نے لانگ مارچ سے نمٹنے کی اصل حکمت عملی تو ابھی تک کسی کو بتائی ہی نہیں ہے۔

آڈیو لیکس کی تفتیش پر رانا ثناء اللّٰہ نے کہا کہ اس میں کوئی ایجنسی نہیں، انفرادی شخصیت ملوث ہے، جس نے فون ہیک کرکے، یا میز پر کوئی چیز رکھ کر ریکارڈنگ کی، بندے شناخت ہو چکے، ان پر نظر ہے، لیکن کسی کو گرفتار نہیں کیا۔
عمران کو خبر ہی نہیں حکومت اس بار ان کے ساتھ کیا کرے گی، رانا ثناء

وزیر داخلہ نے کہا کہ حکومت نے لانگ مارچ سے نمٹنے کی اصل حکمت عملی تو ابھی تک کسی کو بتائی ہی نہیں ہے۔
This is the result of shameful interference by the army. When Bajwa has given them all the guarantees that all of their cases, their theft and criminality has been forgiven, he will stand behind them no matter what. They have earned the bragging right. Apply rule of law the way it should be applied this mad dog would be sitting in a jail for a very long long time.
Pakistanis take this, this is the result of your cowardice for decades.
 
Finer

What can Pakistanis do? Their best bet was Imran Khan who was no different either; willing able puppet pandered to the status quo and main establishments that looted the awaam during the COVID-19 where they were struggling for food while khan looked other way.

Pakistanis opposing main establishments mean civil war which invites enemy takeover but the way Pakistan is heading, the awaam will be thrown in the slaughterhouse.
 
cowardice is the main cause. Tell me onething, if millions of people come out on the streets at once and demand ouster of these thieves, how long they can stay!! how many people they are going to kill, how many people they are going to put in the jails!!
They are feeding on the fear. They are beating, jailing one person at a time to maintain their rule of terror. The cycle has to break, IK alone cannot do it, all of Pakistan has to standup with him, there is no other way.
 
Finer

For that, they have to oppose General. Are you asking for civil wars? Learn from the history. Look at what happened to Middle East.

Awaam are not being cowards. They are learning from the mistakes of Middle East and choosing lesser evil meaning lesser destructive option.
 

