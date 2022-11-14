Rana Sanaullah suggests eliminating extension law for military heads

Are deliberations legal?​

Says new COAS will be appointed in a few daysHe said this While appearing live in theprogramAppearing on television for the first time since undergoing a heart procedure late last week, Sanaullah said that his ailment was hereditary while it was overdue since he had last undergone the treatment in the early 2000s/Regarding the the appointment of the new army chief, the federal interior minister reiterated that it was the prerogative of the prime minister who he would pick, adding that a decision is expected to be made in a few days.“PM Shehbaz has to make the [important] decision.”Asked whether there was any room for consultations on such an appointment given that the Constitution does not include a provision for it, he said that holding deliberations was a source of strength and an act that reflects sophistication.Sanaullah also slammed former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for approaching the Supreme Court of Pakistan on registering an FIR on the Wazirabad incident.“Imran has been on a mission to create a scene for the registration of a fake FIR,” Sanaullah stated.“Is it the duty of the apex court to register the FIR?” he asked.The interior minister said Imran – or his supporters had caught the assailant himself in the long march and that no other assailant had been caught or nominated.If his wounds had been extreme, he would not have gone to Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Sanaullah said, noting that there still has not been a medicolegal exam necessary under the law to establish that he was shot.Speaking on the Arshad Sharif murder case, Sanaullah reiterated the slain senior journalist faced no threat in Pakistan.“I spoke to Arshad Sharif before his departure. He had no plans to go abroad and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also granted him bail in the cases filed against him,” he said, adding that the journalist appeared confident and resolute in his bravery to tackle those threatening him head on.Instead, Sanaullah asked who the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued threat alert to the journalist Arshad Sharif.Sanaullah also confirmed that the journalist’s body showed marks of torture.“The post-mortem report indicates torture on Arshad Sharif,” adding that there was no police blockade on the site where he was killedHe also rubbished claims of the Kenyan police that there was a vehicle which went missing the day Arshad Sharif was killed.Moreover, the interior minister cast suspicion on companions of Arshad Sharif, including Waqar, and Khurram.“A person named Tariq Wasih asked Waqar to accommodate Arshad Sharif. Subsequently, Arshad Sharif stayed with in their apartment,” the federal interior minister disclosed“When Waqar and Khurram were investigated they said their counsels would speak,” Sanaullah detailed the sum of investigations.He said, “the matter will be resolved once two months mobile phone data of the two is traced.”