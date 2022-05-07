What's new

Rana Sanaullah demands guarantees of 'peaceful' PTI march on Islamabad

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
10,170
158
19,684
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dawn.com | Rana BilalPublished May 7, 2022 - Updated 5 minutes ago




1
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah talks to media outside the Lahore district and sessions court on Saturday.—DawnNewsTV


Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday warned former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure that PTI's long march on Islamabad was "peaceful" and "political", asserting that the government won't allow an anarchy-like situation to persist in the country.

"They will have to give [the government] assurances that the march will be peaceful, political and democratic," Sanaullah said at a media talk outside the Lahore district and sessions court, where he had attended a hearing of a drugs case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

In his conversation with reporters, he criticised Imran and his predecessor Sheikh Rashid for "inciting" and "misleading" the public against the government.

"Even yesterday, he (Imran) told his supporters not to spare anyone. I am warning you for the last time — not as a minister — but as the president of PML-N Punjab. If you don't let go of these tactics and keep encouraging your supporters to disrespect members of other parties, you will face the same fate too. You won't be able to escape from it."

Sanaullah was referring to the PTI chairman's remarks in the address he made at the party's Mianwali rally. The ex-premier had told his workers that neither containers placed on the route could stop them from their march on Islamabad nor could the interior minister.

He had also accused Sanaullah of committing 18 murders.

In his talk today, the PML-N leader warned Imran that if he didn't mend his ways, the PML-N too would instruct its workers to "catch and beat them up".

"This is your misconception that you will be able to create an anarchy or chaos in the country. Nothing will happen," Sanaullah told Imran. "They [the supporters] will become human beings after a few thrashings."

He also excoriated Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid for his "ignorant" and "misleading" comments against the government. "You told people that this march will be bloody. I am warning you to take your words back or I won't let you step out of your house."

They, the minister continued, would have to provide the government with assurances that the march would be peaceful, political and democratic.

He further demanded of PTI to "distance" itself, condemn and apologise for the Masjid-i-Nabwi incident, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members were heckled by Pakistani pilgrims last month.

"We know they were your people. They have been identified. Take action against them," Sanaullah added.

Immediately after his talk, PTI leader Farrukh Habib took to Twitter claiming that the popularity of Imran Khan's "Azadi March" had started making the government's "legs quiver".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522816902912823296

"This is a fascist government which is threatening to destroy the peace and order of the country. It wants civil war in the streets," Habib added.

'March aimed to save Farah'​

Rana Sanaullah also said that Imran Khan's march on Islamabad was aimed at protecting Farah Khan — a close aide of the PTI chairman's wife Bushra Bibi who has been accused of corruption by the opposition, and against whom a NAB inquiry has been launched.

"There have been a series of accusations [one of which is] that Usman Buzdar was appointed the chief minister of Punjab to take instructions from Farah," he said. "He collected billions of rupees in postings and there are transactions that show this money was sent abroad."

The minister further alleged that Imran's amnesty scheme was "introduced for Farah because she greatly benefitted from it".

"These are just accusations. But unlike them (PTI) we wont present accusations as evidence. We are inquiring into these allegations and a reference or case will only be initiated once we find credible evidence," he added.

Drugs case​

Earlier in the day, the court resumed hearing the drug case filed against the interior minister by the ANF.

At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor said that possessing drugs was illegal and that the case challan had been prepared. "We have the chemical examination report, 15 witnesses and forensic evidence against the accused persons. They should now be indicted," he demanded.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah's lawyer, Syed Farhad Ali Shah, submitted an application requesting that his client be granted permanent exemption from appearing in the court as he had several engagements after assuming responsibilities as a federal minister.

Subsequently, the court issued a notice to the ANF and sought further arguments from the lawyers of the three co-accused. The hearing was later adjourned till May 21.

On July 1, 2019, Sanaullah was arrested by the ANF Lahore team while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on the motorway, claiming to have seized 15kg of heroin from his vehicle. A special team of the force had also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.

The FIR was lodged under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.
 
K

kebid93259

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 7, 2022
56
0
31
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Riz said:
nops this time there is no guarantee that the march will be peaceful, 80% peoples hate this imported regime , they dont wana see this corrupt tola to lead us without proper elections
Click to expand...
80% percent in your dreams

PTI got some support for sure but that doesnt mean they can come to streets and become violent and try to overthrow government.

Like this other parties can also come and overthrow PTI Govt.

You can do peaceful protest in parade ground and show your power.

Wait for elections.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
15,948
-18
30,177
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
627610d14bc47.png


Look at the crowd surrounding this devil. Just look at their faces and you will know the kind of people PML-N support. Their looks are crooked. It is not very difficult to predict how these people behave in their daily lives.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
6,342
-1
11,651
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
kebid93259 said:
80% percent in your dreams

PTI got some support for sure but that doesnt mean they can come to streets and become violent and try to overthrow government.

Like this other parties can also come and overthrow PTI Govt.

You can do peaceful protest in parade ground and show your power.

Wait for elections.
Click to expand...
lol.. all kutta parties tried there best to topple the IK government with long marches ,but failed to get street power , this time khan will put these scumbags where they belongs to , no bajwa will save them this time , game is over for PDM , game is over for these bajwa and nadeem both traitors
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
I Will Not Let You Leave Your House If You Don't Retract Your Statement: Interior Minister Warns Sheikh Rashid
Replies
14
Views
72
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
Have asked party to start preparations for Islamabad march: Imran Khan
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
142
Views
4K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PDM chief Fazlur Rehman calls on entire nation to 'march' towards Islamabad on March 23
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
RescueRanger
London, Bilawal House worried by govt handling of Madina incident
Replies
11
Views
372
PakFactor
PakFactor
K
No foreign conspiracy to oust Imran govt: NSC
14 15 16 17 18 19
Replies
283
Views
7K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom