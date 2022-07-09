What's new

Rana Sanaullah complains to army chief about drugs case against him

  • Rana Sanaullah files a written complaint with the army chief regarding drug case against him.
  • Alleges that Shahzad Akbar had bag containing 15kg of heroin which he sought to have planted in his room.
  • Claims ANF Major General Arif Malik got involved in exchange of benefits.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has filed a written complaint with the army chief regarding the role of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in the drug case against him.
Sanaullah alleged on Geo News show "Naya Pakistan" that former prime minister Imran Khan, former advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar, and former Director General ANF Major General Arif Malik were involved in filing a fake case of 15kg of heroin possession against him.

He further alleged that Akbar was in possession of the bag containing 15kg of heroin and that he asked the Islamabad police to plant it in his room at Parliament Lodges. "When Islamabad Police refused, Maj Gen Malik got involved in this conspiracy and got benefits in return," he claimed.
The interior minister said that in addition to Fawad Chaudhry, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Ijaz Shah in the cabinet also called the case a hoax.
Rana Sanaullah said that he has filed a written complaint with Chief of Army Staff General QamarJaved Bajwa regarding the role of the ANF in the case, as well as complained to him in person. While his complaint has been received, he said that the army has "its own method of investigation".
Rana Sanaullah complains to army chief about drugs case against him

Alleges that Shahzad Akbar had bag containing 15kg of heroin which he sought to have planted in his room
