What's new

Rana Sanaullah bars police from raiding Bani Gala

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,675
17
25,778
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1660320508558.png

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday stopped the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan from raiding Bani Gala to arrest the driver of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill.

According to the sources, the IGP from Saudi Arabia over the phone and got the details related to the Shahbaz Gill case.

The Interior Minister stopped the IG Islamabad from conducting a raid to arrest the driver of Shahbaz Gill and also expressed his displeasure over the arrest of the driver’s wife and daughter.

He ordered IG in case of non-cooperation, to inform him first and his permission should be taken before conducting any raid on Bani Gala Red.

Interior Minister said the driver of Shahbaz Gill should be arrested in any case to recover the laptop and mobile phone.

He said during the process of arresting the driver and gathering evidence in the Shehbaz Gul case, the law should be fully observed.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also expressed his displeasure with IG Islamabad for arresting the wife of Shehbaz Gill’s driver along with her child.

He said arresting housewives is not the policy and tradition of our government of the Muslim League (N) and any such practice cannot be encouraged.
dunyanews.tv

Rana Sanaullah bars police from raiding Bani Gala

Rana Sanaullah bars police from raiding Bani Gala
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
26,956
9
28,057
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 870089
Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday stopped the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan from raiding Bani Gala to arrest the driver of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill.

According to the sources, the IGP from Saudi Arabia over the phone and got the details related to the Shahbaz Gill case.

The Interior Minister stopped the IG Islamabad from conducting a raid to arrest the driver of Shahbaz Gill and also expressed his displeasure over the arrest of the driver’s wife and daughter.

He ordered IG in case of non-cooperation, to inform him first and his permission should be taken before conducting any raid on Bani Gala Red.

Interior Minister said the driver of Shahbaz Gill should be arrested in any case to recover the laptop and mobile phone.

He said during the process of arresting the driver and gathering evidence in the Shehbaz Gul case, the law should be fully observed.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also expressed his displeasure with IG Islamabad for arresting the wife of Shehbaz Gill’s driver along with her child.

He said arresting housewives is not the policy and tradition of our government of the Muslim League (N) and any such practice cannot be encouraged.
dunyanews.tv

Rana Sanaullah bars police from raiding Bani Gala

Rana Sanaullah bars police from raiding Bani Gala
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...
Seems Sana ullah only in PMLN...rest of the whole clan silent and does not back his act ... He needs to show some courage and arrest Imran Khan.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,193
44
23,887
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 870089
Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday stopped the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan from raiding Bani Gala to arrest the driver of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill.

According to the sources, the IGP from Saudi Arabia over the phone and got the details related to the Shahbaz Gill case.

The Interior Minister stopped the IG Islamabad from conducting a raid to arrest the driver of Shahbaz Gill and also expressed his displeasure over the arrest of the driver’s wife and daughter.

He ordered IG in case of non-cooperation, to inform him first and his permission should be taken before conducting any raid on Bani Gala Red.

Interior Minister said the driver of Shahbaz Gill should be arrested in any case to recover the laptop and mobile phone.

He said during the process of arresting the driver and gathering evidence in the Shehbaz Gul case, the law should be fully observed.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also expressed his displeasure with IG Islamabad for arresting the wife of Shehbaz Gill’s driver along with her child.

He said arresting housewives is not the policy and tradition of our government of the Muslim League (N) and any such practice cannot be encouraged.
dunyanews.tv

Rana Sanaullah bars police from raiding Bani Gala

Rana Sanaullah bars police from raiding Bani Gala
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...

Does Dunya News not have an editor or a copy checker?

Or are they using matric students for the job?
 
P

Pakistani E

SENIOR MEMBER
May 8, 2013
6,983
25
12,238
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jango said:
Does Dunya News not have an editor or a copy checker?

Or are they using matric students for the job?
Click to expand...
Nepotism trumps all educational levels.

HAIDER said:
No, Imran Khan should not show any resistance and let them arrest.....Like Fawad said , ask me I will come to police station for arrest ...
Click to expand...
If IK is arrested, it's going to lead to a lot of civil unrest throughout the country, something the country really can't deal with at the moment. If IK is smart, he will not give himself up so foolishly. The likes of Fawad Chaudhry jump ship whenever they can, shouldn't really trust his advise. I still remember when he used to come on TV and passionately defend Musharraf, then Gillani etc.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,908
4
5,968
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Jango said:
Does Dunya News not have an editor or a copy checker?

Or are they using matric students for the job?
Click to expand...

IMO, most of the recruitments are not based on merit but on political influence. So the murder of merit leads to such qualities.

This disease is in our system and most of the institutes are infected.
 
A

Azad_ Kashmiri

MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 2, 2021
11
0
9
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Bhai aaj nahi to kal ya to hona ha, it's not a big deal it will make IK more popular.
Click to expand...
Arrest Imran Khan or even kill him. Imran Khan and his ideas live in our hearts and minds. He may be gone from this world one day but the fight for a free, democratic and uncorrupted Pakistan will go on. Pakistan is a young country. Quaid E Azam (Jinnah) type of person only comes in a 100 years, so does type of Imran Khan person. PMLN dogs, Nani media cell, a person named FOOL and @muhammadhafeezmalik traitor to Pakistan will all return to the Lord. But Pakistan and its righteous youth will live on and change Pakistan for the betterment
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
917
0
677
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
There is NO WAY Imran Khan can be arrested.
He holds majority govt in KPK, Punjab, Gilget & Balochistan.
It is now next to impossible for this to happen &
thus all corrupted wallas running away overseas.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,675
17
25,778
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Azad_ Kashmiri said:
Arrest Imran Khan or even kill him. Imran Khan and his ideas live in our hearts and minds. He may be gone from this world one day but the fight for a free, democratic and uncorrupted Pakistan will go on. Pakistan is a young country. Quaid E Azam (Jinnah) type of person only comes in a 100 years, so does type of Imran Khan person. PMLN dogs, Nani media cell, a person named FOOL and @muhammadhafeezmalik traitor to Pakistan will all return to the Lord. But Pakistan and its righteous youth will live on and change Pakistan for the betterment
Click to expand...
Calm down bro, you remind me of myself four decades ago. I respect your views no need to be hyper. Removing/killing a political leader is the greatest mistake a state can do. We still haven't gotten out of the Bhutto phenomenon.
 
A

Azad_ Kashmiri

MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 2, 2021
11
0
9
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Calm down bro, you remind me of myself four decades ago. I respect your views no need to be hyper. Removing/killing a political leader is the greatest mistake a state can do. We still haven't gotten out of the Bhutto phenomenon.
Click to expand...
Yes I am hyped. I had enough of you FOOLS here in the UK. Get out of here and take Tatu Nawaz with you back to Pakistan. I am sure his platelet counts have gone up
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Islamabad Police arrest wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
120
Views
2K
Gripen9
Gripen9
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement
2
Replies
27
Views
478
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
INDIAPOSITIVE
spying attempt on imran khan foiled
2
Replies
22
Views
740
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab govt to deploy security personnel at Imran Khan’s residence
2
Replies
18
Views
500
AsianLion
AsianLion
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Controversial statement: Govt hints at arrest of Imran Khan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
496
Invicta
Invicta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom