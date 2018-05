Absolutely. Nawaz Sharif is a madman looking for vengeance. He has proved his hatred against Pakistan. His statements are clear as daylight. There can be no justification for this hate.



It doesn't matter who you are. If you are a PMLN or Nawaz supporter you need come out and entirely condemn his statements.



This is much larger than supporting a political party or a political leader. This is about Pakistan. Nothing goes beyond Pakistan. Not PMLN. Not PTI. Not anything.

