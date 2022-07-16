FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 11,343
- 16
- Country
-
- Location
-
Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to not spread unrest during upcoming by-polls for 20 seats of Punjab Assembly.
Interior Minister said that Imran Khan has lost the election and reiterated that law will come into action if Daska-like situation is repeated. We will ensure free and transparent by-elections, he added.
Rana Sanaullah said that he has reports that PTI has called 500 goons to Punjab to spread unrest during by-polls and PTI’s request to deploy polling agents from outside the constituencies was part of the same conspiracy.
The PML-N leader also claimed that Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan, Murad Saeed are sheltering goons. He warned that action will be initiated against anyone who takes law into his hands.
Rana Sana warns Imran against spreading unrest during Punjab by-polls
PTI has called 500 goons to Punjab to spread unrest during by-polls: Rana Sanaullah
dunyanews.tv
PTI sent off over 500 anarchists to Punjab ahead of by-polls, claims Sanaullah
Punjab government on Friday barred entry of two PTI leaders in province
www.samaaenglish.tv