Rana Sana warns Imran against spreading unrest during Punjab by-polls

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to not spread unrest during upcoming by-polls for 20 seats of Punjab Assembly.

Interior Minister said that Imran Khan has lost the election and reiterated that law will come into action if Daska-like situation is repeated. We will ensure free and transparent by-elections, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that he has reports that PTI has called 500 goons to Punjab to spread unrest during by-polls and PTI’s request to deploy polling agents from outside the constituencies was part of the same conspiracy.

The PML-N leader also claimed that Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan, Murad Saeed are sheltering goons. He warned that action will be initiated against anyone who takes law into his hands.
dunyanews.tv

Rana Sana warns Imran against spreading unrest during Punjab by-polls

PTI has called 500 goons to Punjab to spread unrest during by-polls: Rana Sanaullah
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
www.samaaenglish.tv

PTI sent off over 500 anarchists to Punjab ahead of by-polls, claims Sanaullah

Punjab government on Friday barred entry of two PTI leaders in province
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Any day without bakwaas ?

Aik din rana bandri
Aik din atta kanjar
Aik din nazy ki maan ki nurse ki beti kaneez
Or qatran ka to roz ka randi rona hai
Yaar you are not helping, try to moderate yourself and write something that everyone may read.
 
Trash lady She isn’t famous, notorious might be better. A pretty, rich, privileged women out to save her corrupt and convicted daddies party
 

