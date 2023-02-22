What's new

Rana Sana wants two 'biased' SC judges to step down from bench taking suo motu on polls

Minister claims nation has rejected PTI's 'Jail Bharo' movement
22222232a84fe51.png

Reacting to the launch of PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in which its central leadership courted arrest, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed the people have rejected the drive.


Rana Sanaullah claimed people have also rejected Imran Khan’s negative politics.

He said the PTI chief claimed support of 2-2.5 million people, but he himself reduced the target to 25,000.

Highlighting the contradiction in PTI’s politics, the minister said after dissolving the two provincial assemblies, the PTI now wants to hold elections.

“If you consider us as your enemy, we will also consider you as our enemy,” Sanaullah clarified.

He said the nation has stood up against Imran Khan’s politics, and his ‘court arrest’ movement has failed on the first day.

“The public also badly rejected the PTI on May 25 last year,” he added.

The interior minister also commended the government’s austerity measures, as the cabinet announced to voluntarily waive off its salaries and perks.

He said the government was prepared for 500 people participating in the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, but not even 200 turned up.

SC suo motu on elections delay​

Rana Sanaullah said the judges named in the audio leak purportedly featuring Chaudhry Parvez Elahi were biased against the PML-N, and should step down from the bench set to hear a suo motu notice on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said a forensic report of the audio leak confirmed that the conversation actually happened.

He said all major bar councils have also demanded immediate resignation from the said judge of the SC.

Furthermore, the minister said the audio leak was such an important matter that judges should have dissociated themselves from their posts, as similar trend were witnessed previously over concerns of partiality.

He clarified that the PML-N is not expecting any justice from the SC bench comprising the two ‘controversial’ judges.

It is pertinent to note that it was these two judges who asked the CJP to take notice on the delay of elections in Punjab and KP.

He hoped both the judges disassociated themselves from the bench that is hearing the matter tomorrow.

Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the PML-N’s legal team will be approaching the two judges of the Supreme Court and ask them to recuse themselves from hearing the cases against the party leadership.

The minister recalled that one of the judges was a supervising judge in cases against party supremo Nawaz Sharif, and “we have no expectations of justice from him”.
Rana Sana wants two 'biased' SC judges to step down from bench taking suo motu on polls

Minister claims nation has rejected PTI's 'Jail Bharo' movement
PML-N comes out in open against two ‘biased’ SC judges


ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has publicly objected to the impartiality of two Supreme Court judges, saying their conduct is “biased” towards the party.
In a series of tweets, senior PML-N leader and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said these two judges have a biased attitude towards PML-N.
The minister, while naming both the justices, said one was a supervising judge in the case against Nawaz Sharif and the party doesn’t expect justice.
Sanaullah said that “irrefutable evidence” of the second judge’s “impartiality” has come forth through leaked audio.
He was referring to a telephonic conversation between former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi and a lawyer talking about a Supreme Court judge hearing the case of Lahore police chief Ghulam Dogar.
“Both judges have given verdicts in dozens of cases against Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. Panama, party leadership, Pakpattan allotment case, Ramzan sugar mills cases are included in the list,” the minister added.
Sanaullah said that it is a legal and judicial tradition that controversial judges voluntarily recuse themselves from hearing cases.
“The PML-N's legal team will ask the two judges to recuse themselves from the benches hearing the cases of Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders,” the senior cabinet member further added.
It may be mentioned that the bar councils of the country have announced to move the Supreme Judicial Council against a Supreme Court judge on the issue of audio leak of Parvez Elahi.
PML-N comes out in open against two 'biased' SC judges

Our legal team will ask these judges to recuse themselves from benches hearing cases of Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders, says Rana
PMLN is like shit jo Establishment kay andar phansi hoi hey ... kabz hey ,.... nikalay ya andar rakhain.. unhonay decide karna hey... baki jo UK say aye hey.. uskey istakbaal par takreban uthanay he loog niklay hain jitnay agar koi bacha bathroom may pahns jaye tu bahir jama hutay hey usko nikaalnay kiliye
 

