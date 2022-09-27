Rana Sana Ullah Confirms the Alleged Video of Imran Khan

I don't think IK is an angel. I think he is a sincere leader and is not being hypocritical when he talks of Islam, honesty, etc. But he is human. It is not beyond the realm of possibility that he has done something wrong or embarrassing. Honestly, we all have. And if not for Allah's mercy, anyone can be humiliated.



That said, if they really have incriminating material, why has it not been made public? What are they waiting for? Publicizing someone's private mistakes is itself a sin. But then I do not expect any better from these people.