Rana Sana Ullah Confirms the Alleged Video of Imran Khan

Apr 1, 2022
See this is exactly how patwaris defend themselves. Apart from whataboutism they dont have a shred of shame to clarify their filth in the audio tapes. Aisy tu hm ny bhi Garage wali video daikhe hy.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

Oct 6, 2016
Turingsage

Turingsage

Sep 28, 2014
Windjammer said:
Dude how many times you get banned every month... Yet return with same crap like a possessed man.
If by living in UK, you haven't picked up any morals and values then you do ideally belong to the Patwari Brigade.
You are talking about morals and values !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
There are very few in this world with lower values and morals than you having seen your posts.
 
insight-out

insight-out

Sep 16, 2009
I don't think IK is an angel. I think he is a sincere leader and is not being hypocritical when he talks of Islam, honesty, etc. But he is human. It is not beyond the realm of possibility that he has done something wrong or embarrassing. Honestly, we all have. And if not for Allah's mercy, anyone can be humiliated.

That said, if they really have incriminating material, why has it not been made public? What are they waiting for? Publicizing someone's private mistakes is itself a sin. But then I do not expect any better from these people.
 

