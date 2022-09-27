Rana Sana Ullah Confirms the Alleged Video of Imran Khan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
See this is exactly how patwaris defend themselves. Apart from whataboutism they dont have a shred of shame to clarify their filth in the audio tapes. Aisy tu hm ny bhi Garage wali video daikhe hy.
I don't think so, you asking for Sharam to a Pakistani ? we have sold our sharam/haya/deen/iman long time ago.Thori si sharam ayi yeh post karnay say pehle?
This is the guy and his mobile you need to be worried about.
why he is the pimp supplied by your aba nawajThis is the guy and his mobile you need to be worried about.
Dude how many times you get banned every month... Yet return with same crap like a possessed man.This is the guy and his mobile you need to be worried about.
Listen to this very carefully, something is cooking.why he is the pimp supplied by your aba nawaj
You are talking about morals and values !!!!!!!!!!!!!!Dude how many times you get banned every month... Yet return with same crap like a possessed man.
If by living in UK, you haven't picked up any morals and values then you do ideally belong to the Patwari Brigade.