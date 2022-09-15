Rana Sana Ullah Challenges Imran Again on Long March

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
In the last two consecutive days, Rana Sanaullah has been throwing the Gauntlet at Imran to go for the anticipated Long March.
Since the inception of this Govt, Rana Sanaullah has been issuing empty threats every other day. Maybe he is scared of the backlash that might emerge or simply he is a broken record harping on the same chord just to please his bosses.
