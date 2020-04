When I first joined the forum, I was so much pro Pakistan that a Pakistani poster thought that I'm not actually a Bangladeshi poster, but a false flagger Pakistani.Why was I pro Pakistani to such an extent?Because even though we had a troubled past, I consider us brothers in faith as our Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) & Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala) have taught us & their words matter to me more than our bitter past.After all, I'm a Muslim, first and foremost.But as times have passed, I have gotten into ugly fights in the BD subsection with many Pakistani posters because of their hate & tendency to bash, badmouth & cuss my country & it's people in every turn.Just because of their misgivings about our shared troubled history.Yes, 71 was a serious blunder by the then government of United Pakistan.Even if we had to spilt, it should have happened peacefully with scope for economic & military cooperation.Imagine how better the conditions of Muslims in the subcontinent would have been if that happened.India never would have dreamed of doing the atrocities it's currently carrying out in Kashmir.It never would have attempted agiri with Bangladesh like it has done & still doing now.India took advantage of the situation of course.But it is the fault of the then idiotic rulers of United Pakistan who gave them the opportunity to break the country in half, in a silver platter to it's mortal enemy.Like me, most Bangladeshis have love for Pakistan as a brotherly Muslim country & supports it against India. Proof is in the pudding : https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/bangladesh-march-in-solidarity-with-kashmir.637504/ Yet the vitriol most Pakistani posters in this forum have against us is astounding & disappointing.It is the biggest reason even many Pro Pakistani Bangladeshis has fights with Pakistani posters that turn ugly.Gotta admit I'm also guilty regarding this.What's most funny is when Pakistani posters team up with sanghi supporter posters (the oppressors of our Kashmiri brethren) to bash Bangladesh.Whatever happened in the past, already happened.No point crying over spilled milk.Yet we keep bickering & slinging mud against each other when we should be united against the terrorist Hindutva threat on our mutual borders.Shame on us.This is why despite numbering nearly two billion, our brothers and sisters are oppressed around virtually everywhere around the world.If the mindset of the majority posters here is how other Muslims think & keep thinking, we'll be getting kicked around by others for a long time to come.But it can change if we get rid of our misgivings about our troubled past and come to mutual understanding based on brotherhood and respect, as our Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) & Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala both have instructed us.What we should focus on in the future is to build better relations between our nations as brotherly countries, instead of fighting like a bunch of immature children who can't get over what happened nearly half a century ago.