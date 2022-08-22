Rampaging Tiger

On June 13th, 1944, in the French town of Villers-Bocage, south of Normandy hidden in the bushes a beast stalks its prey. A Tiger tank of the 2nd Company of the. Standing atop its cupola is the most decorated German Panzer ace in history;. A reckless attack or a daring tank battle. Wittman's actions at Villers Bocage became disputed and legendary. There are many sources that conflict for this story but we tried to pull together a narrative from the many sources that are out there. Any errors are our own.