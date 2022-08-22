What's new

Rampaging Tiger

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,808
24
23,340
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

On June 13th, 1944, in the French town of Villers-Bocage, south of Normandy hidden in the bushes a beast stalks its prey. A Tiger tank of the 2nd Company of the 101st SS Heavy Panzer Battalion. Standing atop its cupola is the most decorated German Panzer ace in history; Lieutenant Michael Wittmann aka The Black Baron. A reckless attack or a daring tank battle. Wittman's actions at Villers Bocage became disputed and legendary. There are many sources that conflict for this story but we tried to pull together a narrative from the many sources that are out there. Any errors are our own.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

dexter
The Story of Germany's Most Terrifying Tank Ace
Replies
3
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
dexter
Tiger Tank Shot Down Plane! Eastern Front - 1943
Replies
8
Views
709
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
Nan Yang
The military situation in Ukraine, as seen by an ex-member of the Swiss strategic intelligence
Replies
0
Views
364
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
C
Tigers’ Eyes and Ears – The LTTE Intelligence Wing
Replies
0
Views
2K
Crixus
C
Vergennes
Allied troops storm beaches as D-DAY is brought to life in colour
Replies
6
Views
1K
Areesh
Areesh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom