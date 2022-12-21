Ramiz Raja sacked as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman; Najam Sethi to take over Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif, who is also the patron of the Board, cleared the appointment of Sethi as the new chairman of the PCB, according to reports.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Najam Sethi as its new chairman. Ramiz Raja, who took over the role in September 2021, has been sacked by PCB after Pakistan lost 3-0 in the recently concluded Test series against England.Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif, who is also the patron of the Board, cleared the appointment of Sethi as the new chairman of the PCB, according to reports, highlightedUnder the Board constitution, the Prime Minister nominates candidates for the post of chairman and one of them is then elected by the board of governors.Speculation was rife over the last few days that a lobby, led by former disgruntled members of the Board, managed to launch a campaign to have Raja removed as PCB chairman,reported. "This lobby has claimed that something has been going on behind the scenes and the law ministry has sent a summary to the Prime Minister, who is the patron of the Board, for a change in guard in the PCB," it added.A sweet gift from PMLN.