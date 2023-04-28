What's new

Ramiz Raja calls out Shaheen, Rauf’s decrease in bowling speed

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
94,394
100
151,689
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

Ramiz Raja calls out Shaheen, Rauf’s decrease in bowling speed​

Raja believes that Haris and Shaheen need to increase their pace to be more effective in ODIs

News Desk​


28 April, 2023


Ramiz Raja calls out Shaheen, Rauf’s decrease in bowling speed


Former Pakistan cricketer, Ramiz Raja, has expressed his concern over the decrease in bowling speed of young Pakistan pacers, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi, during the first ODI match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja highlighted Rauf's reliance on good yorkers or a change of pace to be effective in T20s, but believes he needs to increase his pace to be more effective in ODIs.

"There is a question mark hovering over Haris Rauf, and I think it's because he isn't as effective as a length bowler. He either bowls good yorkers or has a good change of pace, and in T20s, when batsmen take chances, he takes wickets easily. In ODIs, bowling is different, and I think he needs to increase his pace to be more effective," he said

"Overall, his pace has decreased, I don't know if he himself is bowling with less pace. Let's say there is a 10-over spell, then I can understand not exerting too much pace in 2-3 overs, but overall, I think his pace needs to be increased a bit more," he added.
Additionally, the former chairman PCB also highlighted the need for Shaheen Afridi to increase his average speed of 136 and go up by a notch or two when he bowls forward.

"Shaheen Afridi also needs to increase his average speed of 136 and go up by a notch or two when he bowls forward. This is because on such pitches, you need to have a good understanding of your bowling, as you know that you will not get much sideways movement. Therefore, you need to develop a process through variations, change of pace, or sheer pace to be effective," he concluded.
Ramiz Raja's remarks were made in light of Shaheen and Haris's performance in the opening ODI against the Blackcaps, where they were quite expensive in their spell.

Despite this, Shaheen managed to take two wickets for 63 runs, while Haris also took two wickets but conceded 65 runs.
Yesterday, Fakhar Zaman’s century helped Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in the first ODI. The second ODI of the five-match series will be played at the same venue on 29 April.

Scores in brief:
Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets

New Zealand 288-7, 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 113, Will Young 86; Naseem Shah 2-29, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-63, Haris Rauf 2-65)

Pakistan 291-5, 48.3 overs (Fakhar Zaman 117, Imam-ul-Haq 60, Babar Azam 49, Mohammad Rizwan 42 not out; Adam Milne 2-60)

Player of the match – Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)


cricketpakistan.com.pk

Ramiz Raja calls out Shaheen, Rauf’s decrease in bowling speed

Former Pakistan cricketer, Ramiz Raja, has expressed his concern over the decrease in bowling speed of young Pakistani pacers, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi, during the first ODI match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
cricketpakistan.com.pk cricketpakistan.com.pk
 
S

SaadH

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
3,353
-1
4,676
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Number one chutiya and nepo baby in Pakistan's cricket history. This buffoon shouldn't have played even good level club cricket, let alone test cricket.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
More honours for Pakistan as Shaheen named ICC cricketer of the year, Babar takes ODI gong
Replies
10
Views
943
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Azam Khan Deserves a Look at #3
Replies
8
Views
400
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
INDIAPOSITIVE
India produces all the wealth: PCB chief Ramiz Raja claims ICC's position on Indo-Pak matters is compromised
Replies
2
Views
497
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
Wikki019
‘PSL 7 profits jump highest in league’s history’ PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja
Replies
3
Views
504
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
INDIAPOSITIVE
Ramiz Raja tweets proposal for 4-nation T20I 'Super Series' including India, Pakistan; 'to be hosted on rotation basis'
Replies
7
Views
970
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom