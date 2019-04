Implications of PM Imran khan self-damaging statements in Iran are now spread thruout social media and being used by Pakistan's enemies. This statement comes just days after Pakistan accused Iran of hosting terrorists who killed 14 Pakistanis in Ormara. Irani head of state did not give any such statement or even mentioned the attack in the communique. Such a childish and stupid statement is extremely dangerous as India will use it as admission in FATF and other forums. Just to appease a ceryain aegment back home a self-destructive and useless visit to a sanctions hit country which affects Pakistan's standing.



Pakistan relation with Iran will be screwed by iran anti-Pakistan policies which we are going to face in our country.

12000 Pakistanis fighting for iran set to return to Pakistan.

India's activities in Iran border province to hurt Pakistan interests.

Present chabahar port as counter to gwadar.

Affect Pakistan trade to Afghanistan which would reduce gradually.

