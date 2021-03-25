Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
General Photos & Multimedia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Ramesh Kumar From BSF Gets Vaccinated !
Thread starter
Windjammer
Start date
9 minutes ago
Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,425
165
123,964
Country
Location
9 minutes ago
#1
Areesh
ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,005
2
76,697
Country
Location
6 minutes ago
#2
Rakesh is lucky. He got vaccine unlike Tej Bahadur who didn't even get paani wali daal
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)
Goenitz
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Capabilities of PAF Dassault MIRAGE-III/V.
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
Biggest Sarkari Muslim of All Time "APJ Abdul Kalam" Being Put in His Place by 5000 Years Old Culture Leader
Latest: xeuss
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
B
Very Sad to see Pervez Musharraf
Latest: Baibars_1260
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
Featured
At least 5 killed, 7 injured as men open fire at passenger vehicle in Gilgit
Latest: Foxtrot Alpha
1 minute ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Are You Ready Folks ! It's That Time of The Year ! Pakistan Day fly-past rehearsals
Latest: PakShaheen79
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Capabilities of PAF Dassault MIRAGE-III/V.
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
Featured
At least 5 killed, 7 injured as men open fire at passenger vehicle in Gilgit
Latest: Foxtrot Alpha
1 minute ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Are You Ready Folks ! It's That Time of The Year ! Pakistan Day fly-past rehearsals
Latest: PakShaheen79
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: ghazi52
6 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Featured
Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new Chief of Pakistan Air Force
Latest: araz
11 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
B
Very Sad to see Pervez Musharraf
Latest: Baibars_1260
1 minute ago
Social & Current Events
Comparitve analysis of anthropometric parameters among Various groups in Karachi
Latest: Indus Pakistan
10 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Featured
Time to bury the past and move forward: COAS Bajwa
Latest: VkdIndian
18 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Campaign on Twitter against SC honorable judge by PML.N social media team - 2021
Latest: Pakistan Ka Beta
18 minutes ago
Insaf - Justice
B
How to beat the "1971Civil War " Psychological Syndrome !
Latest: Baibars_1260
21 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
J-16. China's answer to America's upcoming F-15EX.
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
59 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Sohail Qamar Photography
Today at 5:58 PM
Air Warfare
Army chief Attahiru threatens to blacklist Norinco after hitches with new vehicles
Latest: farooqbhai007
Today at 4:56 PM
Land Warfare
X
No smartphones Inside CIA building
Latest: xyxmt
Today at 6:50 AM
Military Forum
F-22 / F-35 5th Generation jets | News & Discussions.
Latest: T-SaGe
Today at 5:01 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
GISAT-1 launch by ISRO to help India keep an eye on borders with Pak & China in real-time
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
11 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
US Pentagon believes that it is worth abandoning sanctions against India for the purchase of weapons from Russia
Latest: Areesh
12 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
European Bangladesh Forum slams China for Uyghur treatment
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
51 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
D
Bangladesh Air Force
Latest: Destranator
59 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
PM Hasina: Bangladesh-Pakistan ties have immense potential
Latest: Atlas
Today at 5:57 PM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
General Photos & Multimedia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom