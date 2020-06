Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days

The yoga guru’s company Patanjali launched ‘Coronil and Swasari’ and claimed the clinical trials on affected patients have shown 100 per cent favourable resultsNot an immunity booster but a cure, claimed yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday as he unveiled, what he calls, the first ayurvedic medicine against the coronavirus, even as the scientific community the world over is fighting hard to come up with a cure for the highly contagious disease.The yoga guru’s company Patanjali launched ‘ Coronil and Swasari ’ and claimed the clinical trials on affected patients have shown 100 per cent favourable results.“The whole country and the world was waiting for medicine or vaccine for coronavirus. We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS,” Yoga Guru Ramdev said at a press conference in Hairdwar, adding that it has shown “100 per cent recovery rate within 3-7 days.”“We are launching Covid medicines Coronil and Swasari today. We conducted two trials of these, first clinical controlled study, which took place in Delhi, Ahmedabad, among many other cities. Under this 280 patients were included and 100 per cent of those recovered. We were able to control coronavirus and its complications in this. After this the all-important clinical control trial was conducted,” he added.The Corona kit will be made available at just Rs 545, said Acharya Balkrishna, chief executive officer of Patanjali, adding that the kit is for 30 days.“This medicine kit is not available anywhere for now and will be made available at Patanjali stores in a week, said Baba Ramdev. He added that an app will be launched for the delivery of the corona kit.Ramdev underlined that necessary approvals for conducting the trials of medicine on patients had been taken from competent authorities.Acharya Balkrishna was present at the occasion of the launch with other officials and representatives who had taken part in the preparation of the medicine.