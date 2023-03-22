Ramadan Mubarak 2023

Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims across the world. The festival is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The Arabic phrase "Ramadan Kareem" means to enjoy a blessed and happy Ramadan. Muslim community observes fast from dawn to dusk. After the day is over, in the evening, they break their fast by eating meals, known as Iftar with family or friends. It is believed that by refraining from food and water throughout the day, one understands the pain and sufferings of other people and gets closer to the almighty God (Allah).