What's new

Ramadan Mubarak 2023

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
92,695
98
149,548
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims across the world. The festival is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The Arabic phrase “Ramadan Kareem” means to enjoy a blessed and happy Ramadan.

Ramadan 2023 date time


Ramadan 2023 date & time

Muslim community observes fast from dawn to dusk. After the day is over, in the evening, they break their fast by eating meals, known as Iftar with family or friends. It is believed that by refraining from food and water throughout the day, one understands the pain and sufferings of other people and gets closer to the almighty God (Allah).


Ramadan 2023 Start And End Dates: All You Need To Know About Holy Month Of Ramadan



Ramadan 2023
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R
happiness of heart and soul
Replies
4
Views
478
revol
R
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pervez Khattak 'opposes' Imran Khan's decision to dissolve KP Assembly
Replies
12
Views
528
koolio
koolio
ghazi52
Young Stunners to perform at Wireless music festival in Abu Dhabi alongside Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Ali Gatie
Replies
1
Views
210
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
B
Bangladesh private power producers seek $1bn in foreign currency for fuel imports
Replies
5
Views
371
bluesky
B
LeGenD
Ramadan 2022: First Ever Taraweeh In Times Square, NY [Video]
Replies
3
Views
449
RAMPAGE
RAMPAGE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom