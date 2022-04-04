What's new

Ramadan 2022: First Ever Taraweeh In Times Square, NY [Video]

taraweeh-times-square.jpg


Ramadan is finally here as Muslims all around the world observe the holy month. Aside from sehri and iftari during the month, Muslims attend daily taraweeh prayers during this time of the year. Usually, taraweehs are held inside a mosque but for the first time, people gathered to hold prayers in Times Square!

282268_115536_updates.jpg


That’s right. Hundreds of people gathered on the busiest area of New York to mark the start of Ramadan. They held taraweeh prayers in Time Square. Pictures from this unique taraweeh congregation is going viral all over social media. Check it out!


Organizers of the event hope that the spectacle of congregational prayers will show Muslims in a better light, and event benefit non-Muslims to learn a thing or two about Islam.

Allah inspired me to hold a dawah event, which will not only unite the Muslims together but teach the non-Muslims what Ramadan is all about, why we fast, and to essentially educate them about Islam while creating the most entertaining and historic dawah event ever,” one of the organizers told local media.
This is the first time in the history of New York City that the Times Square hosted a taraweeh prayer. However, several members of the local Muslim community are concerned. The famous NY spot is a tourist attraction with crowded locations. Also, there are flashy posters of scantily clad models all around. Several local Muslims voiced their concerns.

Taraweeh is supposed to be an intimate form of worship,” a Muslim New Yorker said. “I don’t understand why this has to be done in Times Square. Have you seen the billboards?”
