Ramadan 1436 (2015)

Zaki

Zaki

Ramadan Kareem to all

Allah humain acha musalman banne ki taufeeq ata farmaye aur us tara se ibadat karne ki taufeeq de jaisi Allah ko passand hai
 
jamahir

jamahir

for those who pray, do pray for the people of syria and libya who are seeing the fourth year of extreme brutalities because of evils springing from the ever dependable well-springs called white house and no. 10 downing street, and the palaces of their puppets.

don't forget syrians and libyans while you eat your iftaar sweets or your sehri.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

salmanACCA said:
will be going going to spend this Ramadan in Medina and Makkah:-):-)
Make dua for me lots of duas for me for more strong Iman and love of ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW for health of me and my parents and family for wealth and also all Muslim world


Ramadan action plan talk by Ustadh Nouman Ali Khan

 
salmanACCA

salmanACCA

Zarvan said:
Make dua for me lots of duas for me for more strong Iman and love of ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW for health of me and my parents and family for wealth and also all Muslim world


Ramadan action plan talk by Ustadh Nouman Ali Khan

will do for all our muslim brothers around the world and especially Pakistan
 

