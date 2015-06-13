Ramadan 1436 (2015)

Ramadan Kareem to all
Allah humain acha musalman banne ki taufeeq ata farmaye aur us tara se ibadat karne ki taufeeq de jaisi Allah ko passand hai
Please pray that I make it as well
Make dua for our iman please.
Make dua for me lots of duas for me for more strong Iman and love of ALLAH and his RASOOL SAW for health of me and my parents and family for wealth and also all Muslim world
Ramadan action plan talk by Ustadh Nouman Ali Khan
