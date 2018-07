Ram Rajya Is Ideal Government- It Doesn't Discriminate: Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister was speaking at a function to mark the 69th birth anniversary of Sone Lal Patel, founder of Apna Dal, an alliance partner in the ruling NDA.

"People used to instigate Muslims in the name of Modiji. We have also heard the reality from the Muslims of Gujarat that they feel most secure in Gujarat. I feel this is the first and biggest example of good governance," Yogi Adityanath said.

I think what all has been done in the past four years is exemplary, he added.