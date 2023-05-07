What's new

Rallygoers in Pakistan kill man accused of blasphemy

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

Jun 15, 2021
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Rallygoers for a political party in Pakistan beat to death a participant for allegedly making a blasphemous speech, police said Sunday.

Local police officer Iqbal Khan said Maulana Nigar Alam, 40, was killed Saturday night by demonstrators in Sawaldher village of Mardan district northeast of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The rallygoers, gathered to express support for the country’s judiciary, accused Alam of blasphemy when he made a concluding prayer at the end of the event.

“Some words of his prayer were deemed blasphemous by a number of protestors, leading to torture and death at the hands of the angry mob,” said Khan.

Witnesses said the police deputy on duty at the rally attempted to save the man by locking him up in a nearby shop, but the mob broke through the door and attacked him.

Videos circulating on social media showed people pushing the accused man to the ground, kicking him and beating him with batons. The man died at the scene.

Police took the body into custody and said an investigation was underway.

Accusing people of blasphemy in Pakistan is common.


 
May 1, 2015
-=virus=- said:
blaspheme in Pakistan

and you one dead *** Nigar
Actually Blasphemy if true for any Muslim means to either give them a chance to rectify or kill them.

But an Islamic court of law must prosecute that, not emotional common man.

But hey, let alone eat, transport beef or cow in India and you dead.
 
Jul 29, 2022
Kingdom come said:
Local police officer Iqbal Khan said Maulana Nigar Alam, 40, was killed Saturday night by demonstrators in Sawaldher village of Mardan district northeast of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
I feel sorry that this man got killed before he had a chance to make his case in a fair trial but the fire is reaching Maulana's now.

It'll be one of the rare events of human history when our version of @iamnobody (hindu supremacist who consider RSS too soft) lynches Saad Rizvi for being a gustaakh (blasphemer) and not being an Aashiq-e-Rasool
 
Feb 28, 2023
villageidiot said:
I feel sorry that this man got killed before he had a chance to make his case in a fair trial but the fire is reaching Maulana's now.

It'll be one of the rare events of human history when our version of @iamnobody (hindu supremacist who consider RSS too soft) lynches Saad Rizvi for being a gustaakh (blasphemer) and not being an Aashiq-e-Rasool
Hindu supremacist? Lol

You are blaming Hindus for Muslim terrorism. It is your own religion which commands you to kill blasphemers. Take some responsibility.
 
Jun 15, 2021
villageidiot said:
I feel sorry that this man got killed before he had a chance to make his case in a fair trial but the fire is reaching Maulana's now.

It'll be one of the rare events of human history when our version of @iamnobody (hindu supremacist who consider RSS too soft) lynches Saad Rizvi for being a gustaakh (blasphemer) and not being an Aashiq-e-Rasool
I don't know who that is sorry
 
A

aryadravida

Feb 7, 2020
Poor fellow didn't say anything serious to deserve death...he was just saying his cousin was a good man like prophets and immediately corrected it realising slip of his tongue.
 
Jul 29, 2022
iamnobody said:
Hindu supremacist? Lol

You are blaming Hindus for Muslim terrorism. It is your own religion which commands you to kill blasphemers. Take some responsibility.
You missed the point. I meant to say you are too hardcore, even for sanghis. That's why you are blaming Modi Jee and bakhts all the time for being too soft on Muslims. I was saying it'd be the same if someone like you got up and lynched the ultra right wing Islamist party head Saad Rizvi for blasphemy because Saad Rizvi leads the "sar tan se juda" type party. If you still don't get it. NVM.

Kingdom come said:
I don't know who that is sorry
Please see above. That's the person I was talking about.
 
Feb 28, 2023
villageidiot said:
You missed the point. I meant to say you are too hardcore, even for sanghis. That's why you are blaming Modi Jee and bakhts all the time for being too soft on Muslims. I was saying it'd be the same if someone like you got up and lynched the ultra right wing Islamist party head Saad Rizvi for blasphemy because Saad Rizvi leads the "sar tan se juda" type party. If you still don't get it. NVM.
I am not even religious. It's been years since I went to a temple.

I don't support blasphemy killings. Everyone should be allowed to insult/criticize religious figures
 

