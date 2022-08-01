Rallies held for expulsion of illegal immigrants from Sindh MIRPURKHAS: Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) Mirpurkhas chapter took out a procession here on Sunday while Jeay Sindh...

MIRPURKHAS: Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) Mirpurkhas chapter took out a procession here on Sunday while Jeay Sindh Mahaz-Riaz (JSM-R) held a similar rally in Tando Mohammad Khan to press their demand for the repatriation to all illegal immigrants, including Afghans, from Sindh to their country of origin.JSQM activists marched from Mirpurkhas railway station roundabout to the Post Office Chowk raising slogans against illegal immigrants, Sindh government and Hyderabad police.Dr Niaz Kalani, who led the procession, spoke to the protesters at Post Office Chowk and condemned Sindh government for its failure to take action against illegal immigrants.He deplored that thousands of Afghans were living illegally in Sindh and they were even busy in running illegal businesses but the government had not yet taken legal action against them. The growing number of illegal immigrants was changing the demography of Sindh, he said.TA sit-in was also held at Seeratun Nabi Chowk.The leaders announced holding of rallies from Aug 20 to 27 in Jacobabad. Addressing the rally, Mr Chandio said that Afghans had been settled on entry routes of Sindh under a planning. He urged the United Nations to press the state for repatriation of illegal immigrants from SindHe said that Afghans had created their own state at Sohrab Goth and different other areas in Sindh due to which locals were facing terror. He said PPP government was facilitating their settlement by regularising their localitieHe said that this was a conspiracy to convert Sindhis into minority and do away with existence of Sindhis in their own province. He said that since inception of the country, refugees were brought in an artificial manner. He said that now Sindh had 38pc population of non-Sindhis which was undermining their existence.s.h.He alleged that illegal immigrants were involved in terrorist activities, drug and weapons trade and kidnapping for ransom.JSM-R vice chairman Nawaz Shah Badahi said that Supreme Court had called for repatriation of Afghans and other illegal immigrants but government had not implemented this order. He said that government had not cancelled their CNICs, domiciles and permanent residence certificates. He said it was good to see CM Sindh talking about expelling illegal immigrants including Afghans from Sindh.He said that practical steps should be taken in this regard and this should not be restricted to mere statements.