RRM Visits Republic of Nauru

Nauru will be hosting the 49th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in September 2018 and Dr Bhamre conveyed that India will be offering 22 Mahindra SUVs and two Tata buses worth $ 706,000 to Nauru as per their request for this meeting.

India earlier supported Nauru with police uniforms for the Nauru Police Force on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of Nauru on 31 January, 2018.