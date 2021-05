Our previous delimma was land cost was too much and will eat all the capital



Solution



Build new cities for manufacturing and focus on services/tourism where land is expensive



We aint singapour



All of our coast is literally empty and availble for free.we can build dozen locations for exports along the coast



Focus on industrial zones upstream for afgh central asia india and down stream for global exports



With motorways almost completed and ML1 in pipeline raw materials are there..whats missing is polciy and utilities