Rajuk to hold fresh auction for construction of the proposed 142-storey skyscraper

Ruling awami league cheerleading clowns in this forum was selling hoax of 142 story skyscraper. As I had mentioned before it was a land grab scam and no one with business in mind would able to do that. Now there is no takers for the project, it is just awami league "hoax" and empty cheerleading vessels.Published: 00:32, Jun 17,2017 | Updated: 00:40, Jun 17,2017Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha prepares for a fresh auction to lease out 60 acres of land at Purbachal New Town project for construction of the proposed 142-storey iconic skyscraper.It would be the third time for Rajuk to hold the auction for leasing out the land at sector No 19 in Purbachal for construction of the skyscraper.In the first and second call for auction, no local and foreign construction firms showed interest to construct the proposed iconic tower. Rajuk’s additional director for Purbachal housing project Ujjwal Mallick, also spokesperson for the proposed iconic tower project, said that they had already made preparations for holding a fresh auction.He said that the auction notice would soon be published on national English and Bangla dailies.The ministry, however, decided to go for an open auction to lease out the 60 acres land to avoid legal complications in future, instead of awarding the work to KPC Group through an agreement.Rajuk had a primary decision to award the KPC Group, owned by Kali Pradip Chaudhuri, a Bangladeshi expatriate from Sylhet, the land for construction of the skyscraper through the first auction in May last year.But surprisingly the KPC did neither buy the auction documents nor submit the offer for construction of the skyscraper. According to the second call, which was made on May 21, the starting date for selling auction documents was May 30 and the last date for submission of auction documents was on June 28 last year.A Rajuk board member said that they made all arrangements to lease out the 60-acre land at Purbachal through auction to construct the skyscraper following the finance minister’s proposal. He said that it would not be possible to lease out 200 acres of land to a single firm as only 245 acres of land were designated for central business district or commercial purposes at Purbachal.- See more at: http://www.newagebd.net/article/17937/rajuk-to-hold-fresh-auction#sthash.taF8LnXC.dpuf