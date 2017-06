generally Rajputs fought with Muslim some of the most Brutal Battles in the Medieval India.even today Rajputs are Most anti Muslim Race n India due to their Bloody History with Islamic Armies who invaded their kingdoms.but i have noticed that virtually all Rajput and kshatriya clans of Punjab and Sindh have Converted to Islam.1) what caused this rajputs to convert to Islam ? Longer Muslim rule ? Benefits ?2) did Muslim rajputs ever fought with Hindu Rajputs ? do they have martial history ?3) how Muslim rajputs saw Islamic invaders such as Mughals, Afghans, Persians, Turks etc etc.?to Pakistani Rajputs and kshatriyas : feel free to share details of how your clan or Family Accepted Islam, i want to know more about your History and Culture. @DESERT FIGHTER @save_ghanda do you have any knowledge about these Muslims ?