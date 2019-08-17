Rajnath Singh warns Pak and China, says 'This is new and powerful India' | News - Times of India Videos Defence minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan saying that India will strike down any efforts by the neighbouring country to destabilise it. Rajnath Singh said India wants good relations with its neighbours and does not have ill intentions to occupy foreign territory. In a veiled reference to...

Defence minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan saying that India will strike down any efforts by the neighbouring country to destabilise it. Rajnath Singh said India wants good relations with its neighbours and does not have ill intentions to occupy foreign territory. In a veiled reference to China, Singh warned that it will give a fitting reply to any country that attempts to occupy even an inch of its land. Rajnath Singh also said there was an attempt to create misapprehensions in Nepal about a road from Lipulekh Pass to Mansarovar through Dharchula. But that attempt failed.