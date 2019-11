Rajnath Singh Meets U.S. Senators Ted Cruz And Maggie Hassan In Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Maggie Hassan in New Delhi today. He spoke about ways to further strengthen India-U.S. relations.

Rajnath Singh appreciates the role of U.S. in countering terrorism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Maggie Hassan in New Delhi today. He spoke about ways to further strengthen India-U.S. relations.

Rajnath Singh appreciates the role of U.S. in countering terrorism