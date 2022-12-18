What's new

Rajnath Singh commissions missile destroyer INS Mormugao into Indian Navy

Rajnath Singh commissions missile destroyer INS Mormugao into Indian Navy​

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned INS Mormugao into the Indian Navy on Sunday in Mumbai.​

India Today Web Desk
India Today Web Desk
New Delhi,UPDATED: Dec 18, 2022 14:15 IST
INS Mormugao commissioned into the Indian Navy

INS Mormugao commissioned into the Indian Navy (Photo: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

By India Today Web Desk: INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday in Mumbai. INS Mormugao was commissioned in the presence of Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other dignitaries.

The ship is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide, displaces 7400 tonnes when fully loaded and has a maximum speed of 30 knots. Apart from myriad indigenous equipment in the ‘Float’ and ‘Move’ categories, the destroyer is also installed with under-mentioned major indigenous weapons. The overall indigenous content of the project is approximately 75 per cent.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1604374945479348225

Speaking at the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said INS Mormugao will make a remarkable growth in Indian maritime capabilities and is one of the most powerful warships made in India. “INS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically advanced missile carriers,” said Rajnath Singh.

“The systems in INS Mormugao will be able to satisfy not just present but also future needs. It is also an example of our indigenous defence production capability. In the future, we will do shipbuilding for the world,” he added.

The keel of Mormugao was laid in June 2015 and the ship was launched on September 17, 2016. The design has largely maintained the hull form, propulsion machinery, a lot of platform equipment and major weapons and sensors.
Rajnath Singh commissions missile destroyer INS Mormugao into Indian Navy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned INS Mormugao into the Indian Navy on Sunday in Mumbai.
