Rajender Meghwar becomes first Hindu ASP of Pakistan

Hailing from district Badin, Rajender Meghwar qualified for the CSS exam in 2021 and passed with distinction. He also performed well in the interview. He has been allotted a police group and will now be a proud member of the PSP.Hindus are minorities in the country among which Meghwars are the backward caste and often face problems in society but this youth broke the barriers and proved that nothing is impossible if you have the will. Many social media users were happy and congratulated the newly passed CSS candidate over his success.In September 2019, a Hindu girl has been inducted into Sindh Police after passing the provincial competitive examinations. Human rights activist Kapil Dev shared the news saying, “Pushpa Kolhi has become the first girl from #Hindu community who has qualified provincial competitive examination through Sindh Public Service Commission and become Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Sindh Police. More power to her!” Dev tweeted.In January 2019, Suman Pawan Bodani who belongs to the Hindu community was appointed a judge to the civil and judicial magistrate. Bodani hails from Shahdadkot area and stood 54th in the merit list for the appointment of civil judge/judicial magistrate.In an interview, Bodani said she belongs to an underdeveloped rural area of Sindh, where she has seen the poor struggling to cope with various challenges. She added that her family, including her father and siblings, had extended their full support to her and this had helped her in achieving her dreams to become a judge.Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country. Majority of Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.Finally some good news coming out of Pakistan, mullahs wont be happy with this one