Rajasthan: Nafisa Atari, teacher who celebrated Pakistan's victory gets terminated

Neerja Modi School in Rajasthan’s Udaipur has terminated services of a teacher identified as Nafisa Atari for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in World T20 World Cup match on Sunday.On October 25, a WhatsApp post of a teacher identified as Nafisa Atari, a teacher of Neerja Modi School, Udaipur, Rajasthan, started to get viral on social media platforms. In the post, Atari had shared an image of Pakistani players with the text, “Jeet gaye, we won”. Nafisa was heavily criticized for the post. The netizens questioned what she might be teaching in her class if she was openly supporting Pakistan.