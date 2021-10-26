What's new

Rajasthan: Nafisa Atari, teacher who celebrated Pakistan's victory gets terminated

Neerja Modi School in Rajasthan’s Udaipur has terminated services of a teacher identified as Nafisa Atari for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in World T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

On October 25, a WhatsApp post of a teacher identified as Nafisa Atari, a teacher of Neerja Modi School, Udaipur, Rajasthan, started to get viral on social media platforms. In the post, Atari had shared an image of Pakistani players with the text, “Jeet gaye, we won”. Nafisa was heavily criticized for the post. The netizens questioned what she might be teaching in her class if she was openly supporting Pakistan.


There are many guys in my office who are fan of Indian cricket team and the good thing is no one care. Thank God we are coming out of from the pit of intolerance whereas our Indian friends are diving in it in a synchronized swimming manner.

Good luck to you guys :-) destroy your country as we did in 80s :-)
 
Indians are so pathetic
If she is single come to Pakistan. InshAllah you will get a good husband and freedom. Look at the Indian ladies married to Pakistanis. They are loved here and respected
 
Even if she did support Pakistan why is that considered dangerous and betrayal to the country and why is she being hauled over coals when Hindutvadis so shamelessly say to Israel "Phull support saar" ( even though the Israeli aam aadmi is embarrassed of the Hindutvadis ) ?

And I ask the readers to read this thread of mine :

Who is the anti-national in India ?

The Hindutva right-wing groups ( BJP, RSS etc ) in India and their many supporters in the visual and print media, on Twitter and on various websites are fond of assigning the phrase "anti-national" and so demonizing certain groups who either revolt against the right-wingers or don't fit into the...
defence.pk
 
