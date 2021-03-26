What's new

Rajasthan: Muslim mob assaults Hindu man-Muslim woman couple, video goes viral

Rajasthan: Muslim mob assaults Hindu man-Muslim woman couple, video goes viral


The Rajasthan Police on social media has directed Bhilwara Police to take cognizance of the matter and take appropriate action.

26 March, 2021

Bigod, Rajasthan
Video Screengrab
A video has gone viral on the internet that purportedly shows a Muslim mob harassing and thrashing a Hindu man-Muslim woman couple at a resort in Bigod, Rajasthan. The video shows the group assault the woman as well. Vulgar language was used as well.

The Rajasthan Police on social media has directed Bhilwara Police to take cognizance of the matter and take appropriate action.

The video was shared on Facebook in a public group titled ‘Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi Mission Rajasthan 2023’ by one Aslam Kurishi. In the caption, Kurishi admits that the Muslim crowd assaulted the couple and made the video viral so that others could see.

It is unclear whether Kurishi is a leader of the AIMIM in Rajashtan or merely a member of the group. It is unclear whether the group is officially linked to Owaisi’s party. It remains to be seen whether the Rajasthan Police takes any action in the matter.
 
