Ya Ya, stop pretending you are any betterAs per a report by ANI, the Hindus of Pakistan are being starved to death amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Thousands of poor and needy people gathered in Rehri Ghoth area of Karachi to receive food and essential supplies, as their wages have been hurt due to Coronavirus lockdown. But the Hindus of the area were turned away by both NGOs and local administration as they happen to be Hindu.In the Sindh Province of Pakistan, more than 5 lakh Hindus live and most of them happen to be poor as they are discriminated by the locals as well as by the government. Hindus in Liyari, Sachal Ghoth and various other parts of the Karachi city gathered to collect ration, as the central government of Pakistan directed the NGOs and local administration to distribute food to daily wage laborers whose earnings have been hit after Coronavirus outbreak. But these people were not allowed to pick up supplies just because they are Hindus.Human rights activists in Sindh asked PM Modi to supply food and essential supplies through Rajasthan border without delay to avert humanitarian crisis. Turning away people for food just because they happen to be from other religion could happen only in a country like Pakistan and this could be only expected from adherents of Islam. And this is the reason that the Union government must update the cut-off date of Citizenship (Amendment) Act to provide citizenship to Hindus of countries like Pakistan who want to migrate to India.The idea of Pakistan- a fantasy of educated Muslims of Northern India- was forced on the minorities living on the people living in Bengal and Western provinces of British India.These people had not chosen their destiny, as those were times of limited franchise- only rich and educated Men (Women were not allowed to vote in British India), constituting less than 10 per cent of total population- and majority of the people left on the other side of the border had not voted in 1945 general election.In 1956, Pakistan declared itself an Islamic state, despite the fact the bill was opposed by all legislators of minority community. Bangladesh, whose independence from Pakistan was based on secular ethnic principals, declared itself an Islamic state in the 2011 constitution.The poor minorities, living in Pakistan and Bangladesh, became the victim of the brute Islamic majority. More than 85 per cent of the Hindus living in Pakistan are reportedly Dalits, and they have also emerged as the biggest victims of the anti-minority Islamist polity in Pakistan. They are the worst victims of discrimination, kidnapping for ransom, rapes, false blasphemy cases and poverty. In fact, the two million-odd Hindu-Dalit population in Pakistan faces extreme deprivation.A few years after the creation of Pakistan, Pakistan PM Liaqat Ali had told the Indian High Commissioner “who would clean streets and latrines of Karachi if they are allowed to leave?” And now Pakistan is actually getting Dalits to carry out menial jobs in line with what Liaqat Ali had planned at that time.The dignity of these poor lower caste people needs to be protected by India, which is the only country capable of giving refuge to these oppressed people, who are suffering just because they were born on the other side of the border, and had no chance to migrate to India- their Natural home.