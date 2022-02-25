What's new

Rajasthan: Dalit IPS officer rides horse under heavy police protection for pre-wedding ceremony in Jaipur

Dalit IPS officer bindori: The Jaipur rural police took the measure as a precautionary measure keeping in view past incidents of targeting Dalit grooms on horses.

dalit_groom.jpg

The police bandobast was done in view of incidents when Dalit grooms on horses were allegedly targeted by upper-caste goons. | Photo Credit: Instagram

Jaipur: Even after several strict laws and social reforms, there seems to be no end to caste bullying and discrimination in several parts of India.

In a fresh incident reported from Rajasthan, a young Dalit IPS officer had to take police protection to carry out his pre-wedding ceremony called Bindori on a horse. The incident has been reported from Bhagatpura Jaisinghpura village under Bhabru police station in Jaipur.

The IPS officer Sunil Kumar Dhanwanta rode the horse amid heavy police protection keeping view several incidents in the past where Dalit grooms were targeted for riding a horse.

A heavy police contingent kept a hawk's eye during the entire event. The police officer is going to get married on February 18, according to a report in Hindi daily Patrika.

On Tuesday, the IPS officer's family from Surajpura invited would be groom for a pre-wedding ceremony. Following this, the IPS officer reached Surajpura on a horse with DJ party.

The would be groom's ceremony went through the main roads in the village on Tuesday. The police bandobast was done in view of incidents when Dalit grooms on horses were allegedly targeted by upper-caste goons.

"We deployed police in the area as a precautionary measure. The officer's Bindori was carried out peacefully," said Manish Agarwal, SP, Jaipur (Rural).

The IPS officer Sunil Kumar Dhanwanta said, "The police contingent was deployed keeping in view previous incidents. I am marrying without and dowry."

In November last year, stones were thrown at a wedding procession of a Dalit bridegroom who was riding a horse to his bride’s house in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. After the incident, 10 people were arrested and three police officials, including the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and the additional superintendent of police (ASP), were shunted out. The attack took place in the presence of cops who were deployed to provide security.

It was for the first time in the history of Kerodi village in Jaipur’s Kotputli area that a Dalit groom arrived on a horse. Suspecting trouble, the bride’s father submitted an application seeking police protection. Accordingly, nearly 70 police personnel were deployed for ensuring the smooth conduct of the wedding ceremony. After the baraat arrived at the bride’s house, the groom and his relatives started the ‘toran’ ceremony. Shockingly, some people in the area threw stones at the procession despite heavy police presence.

https://www.timesnownews.com/mirror...ion-for-pre-wedding-ceremony-in-jaipur/859565
 

