I see no Islamic purpose being served with Ijtima of Raiwind.

IMO, it serves more harm to Islam than good.



If people like to connect with each other in numbers more than 5, whatever the reason may be (exception 1st marriage), they shall use skype.



People shall be free to visit officially designated places of worship, only and only for obligatory worship.

This rule shall be applied to all, indiscriminately.



Only occasion and place, Muslims shall gather is Hajj and Mecca and that too once in life time. Second visit shall be taxed.



Officially recognized religious festivals in Pakistan shall be ... example:

1st Ramadan one day holiday for all.

Eid Fitar 2 day holiday for all, 7 days for Muslims.

Eid Adha 2 day holiday for all, 7 days for Muslims.

Christmas 2 day holiday for Christians only.

Diwali 1 day holiday for Hindus only.

Birthday of Guru Nanak 1 day for Sikhs only.

