What's new

Raising new SSG Para from Pakistan Para Military Forces.

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,886
81
54,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
As being defence enthusiast. I think on various matters. One thing which I have recently thought about is that we have really good Para Military Forces. Most likely Punjab Rangers, and Sindh Rangers, and FC KPK, and Baluchistan, and few others combined are around 350000, if not more. But I think they are not being used with their full potential. Not only they lack good medium tanks and IFV and helicopters. They also have only LCB units. These Para Military guys are really fit. Should we not try to establish and raise a new unit of SSG may be called SSG Para or any other name can be chosen which is trained like SSG or SSGN or SSW of Pakistani Armed Forces. We can easily raise 4000 to 6000 of these soldiers in a decade or two.

@PanzerKiel @Tipu7 @Horus @Sulman Badshah @Path-Finder @Arsalan @Ark_Angel @AUz @waz @The Eagle @Jungibaaz @SQ8
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Baghial
The Deadly Kupwara Gunfight —all versions and sagas
Replies
3
Views
652
MM_Haider
MM_Haider
sid426
Special Forces In India: Bloated but Bereft
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
Indian Patriot
I
MBI Munshi
Anatomy of Violence: Analysis of Civil War in East Pakistan in 1971
Replies
5
Views
3K
ares
ares
fatman17
Phantom Warriors of 1971: Unsung Tibetan Guerrillas
2
Replies
23
Views
6K
third eye
third eye
H
Comparison of military power, Pak-India . By Air Marshal Ayaz A Khan (R)
Replies
9
Views
34K
Hellfire
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom