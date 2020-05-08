Raising new SSG Para from Pakistan Para Military Forces.

As being defence enthusiast. I think on various matters. One thing which I have recently thought about is that we have really good Para Military Forces. Most likely Punjab Rangers, and Sindh Rangers, and FC KPK, and Baluchistan, and few others combined are around 350000, if not more. But I think they are not being used with their full potential. Not only they lack good medium tanks and IFV and helicopters. They also have only LCB units. These Para Military guys are really fit. Should we not try to establish and raise a new unit of SSG may be called SSG Para or any other name can be chosen which is trained like SSG or SSGN or SSW of Pakistani Armed Forces. We can easily raise 4000 to 6000 of these soldiers in a decade or two.